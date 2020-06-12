Do you agree to being tracked at work?

Asking employees to use a device that tracks their every movement during the workday would likely have sounded crazy six months ago.

Now? Not that much.

Track contacts Some employers see it as an important way to keep their workforce safe and healthy when we return to the office.

Experts told me that even before entering the office, you may have to answer a series of questions about your health. Questions like: Did you or someone close to you test positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours or have any symptoms? You probably also have to do a temperature check.

Once you're in the office, some employers will want to track your movements throughout the day in case you or a colleague gets the virus.

Portable devices, such as a bracelet or a card that can be put in a pocket, could show if you were within a few feet of someone or something inside an office building.

Many Workplace identification credentials use Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), which can be used to track the user.

And your employer can also use GPS on your cell phone to track your whereabouts.

Technology is available, but getting workers on board and feeling safe and comfortable with the idea of ​​being tracked could be a challenge.

There are many privacy concerns that come with monitoring employee movements.

For companies, it's about finding the right balance between creating a safe workspace and using technology while complying with laws and respecting the privacy of their employees, Jena Valdetero, a partner, recently told me. from the law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner.

"We will ask people to do things that we have never asked them to do before," he said.

Click here to read more about the options employers have when it comes to locating contacts and what employees need to know.

Don't ignore your 401 (k)

We are not talking about making an instinctive reaction to sudden changes in the stock market. But it may be time to reevaluate where you and your investments are.

Your 401 (k) has probably been on the roller coaster since the pandemic started.

Wall Street had a record first quarter. And not in a good way: The Dow fell 23.2% in the first quarter, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell 20% and 14.2%, respectively.

But look at us now: Nasdaq topped 10,000 for the first time on Tuesday.

While this is good news for your savings, it doesn't mean you can stop paying attention to it.

Instead, reevaluate your risk tolerance (perhaps you thought you had a stronger stomach than you actually do), review your contribution levels (especially as some companies are reducing employer contributions), and reevaluate your asset allocation (you may some rebalancing is necessary).

CNN's Anna Bahney breaks everything down here.

Adidas sets new hiring goal

There has been a lot of talk from many large corporations about racial inequality in the United States. But Adidas is looking inward on how it can help increase the representation of people of color in its own workforce.

The sportswear company announced earlier this week that at least 30% of all new jobs in the US USA They will be covered with black and latinx employees.

Along with the new hiring minimum, the company also said it plans to announce an "additional target aimed at increasing the representation of black and Latino people within our North American workforce."

Read more about the announcement here.

This is the kind of action that the president of the US accounting giant PwC says we need more of in American corporations.

"It goes beyond a great statement. It goes beyond a great speech. We need more action. I think Corporate America is equipped, but we need sustained effort," said Tim Ryan CNN Newsroom's Poppy Harlow this week.

He says his firm is a work in progress and he still has a long way to go: he has never had a black president and currently only has one member of the black board.

But the company has been taking deliberate steps to rectify the situation across the organization, particularly when it comes to succession planning and recruiting new talent.

"And we are very well positioned for my successor to be diverse in the future," he said.

You can see the interview here.

How the EU is covering unemployment

Here is a number that surprised me: 6.6%.

That's the April unemployment rate for the European Union, according to data released last week.

They are dealing with the same pandemic as we are, so how have they managed to keep people employed so far?

The answer: short-term work programs.

These programs allow companies to keep their employees, but reduce their hours, reports CNN Business & # 39; Julia Horowitz. To fill the financial gap for employees, the state subsidizes a portion of their pay.

Programs like this are popular in Europe, but are not considered a long-term solution to a protracted economic downturn.

Read more about the programs here.

Rest

Phew! A week has passed.

Hope for? It's just … Thursday?

This has been me many times since the pandemic began.

While we don't have much direct control over some of the things that are happening right now, there are steps you can take to feel less hopeless.

The first step is to acknowledge your feelings. It's okay to feel sad. Or angry. Taking the time to name our feelings can help you better manage them, a psychologist told Melissa Mahtani of CNN.

Connecting with others can also help. Having strong social support helps our mental and emotional health. For some people, connecting with other people could be calling an old friend, while others find connections online.

Check out the top five tips for fighting a bad week here.