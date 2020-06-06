Do you feel hopeless after a difficult week? Here are 5 things that can help

Protests, riots, outrage and fear have been impossible to ignore, and they occur in the midst of a pandemic that had already upset the lives of many.

If you feel desperate, you are not alone. CNN asked some experts for ways to overcome it.

Andrea Bonior , licensed clinical psychologist and author of " Detoxify your thoughts , "He agreed". Research really shows that when we name our feelings and express them out loud and acknowledge our feelings, we feel we can handle them better, because it gives us an idea of ​​what to do with them. "

Some people may feel that they don't have the right to feel the way they do because others are going through more than they do, but it's still important to label that, Bonior said.

"Recognizing that we are sad, recognizing that we feel somewhat demoralized, recognizing that we are scared, that actually helps us gain control and illuminates the way forward."

2. Connect with others

"It is really crucial that we don't use this time to alienate ourselves," Bonior said, addressing the isolation effects the coronavirus has had on many people.

"We already come from a loneliness baseline where we all feel a little disconnected. The research is very clear that increased social support has all sorts of positive benefits for mental health and for our emotional well-being," he added. .

Breland-Noble noted that not everyone feels they have a safe space to share their feelings. Some people's connections or sense of community may be online, on social media platforms. If that's how it connects, it's important to "put on the sensitivity filter," he said.

Everyone is experiencing this in different ways, so keep that in mind and try not to post "content that may cause or harm someone else."

If you don't feel like you can share your feelings with people in a useful or meaningful way, write them down.

"Journaling or journaling can be very cathartic," Bonior said. "It's not just about keeping a record. It's about the process of putting those thoughts and feelings on paper. That process itself is invaluable."

3. Get involved

"People feel desperate because they don't know what to do, and they feel that the little thing they are doing is not enough," said Breland-Noble.

She points out that "whatever that little thing you are doing is all you can do for now."

"No one is asking you to go out and fix all this, you cannot cure the coronavirus, you cannot bring Floyd back, but what you can do is start with what you have and what resources you have."

For some people this can mean protesting and for others staying home. There are many different ways you can help find solutions. You can start by educating yourself about the history of racism in the United States. USA Either by writing to local authorities or simply by putting up a sign outside your home.

4. be kind to yourself

It is important to practice self-care to help you focus.

For some people it can be a nature walk, for others meditation or yoga.

"Try to work within your bandwidth, using things that are accessible," said Breland-Noble. "If you're going to meditate, and it's like eight people in a two-bedroom house, maybe you have to literally go to the bathroom and sit there for five minutes with your headphones on," he said.

Bonior said that some people may feel guilty doing that or feel selfish about everything that happens, but it is important to do it. "When you take those moments to take care of yourself, you actually have more energy for the world at large," he said.

Self-care can also mean not doing certain things, like disconnecting from sources on social media, for example.

The point is to do something that makes you happy. It can be as small as enjoying a chocolate bar, listening to upbeat music, watching your favorite movie, or taking a dip, but taking time out of the day to do something that brings you joy. It is not going to make the world good, but it can help you feel a little better or less bad, as the case may be.

5. Recognize the good

"Many times in the darkest moments, we are only seeing anger, we are only seeing chaos," Bonior said. "We are disconnecting the smallest aspects of kindness, the smallest aspects of people who help each other."

He pointed out some of the kindest acts of love we are seeing in the protests, such as people standing up and protecting others or volunteers handing out water to protesters.

Searching for these moments in our own lives or communities can help bring some hope.

Making a list of all the things you are grateful for despite all the terrible things that are happening around you is another idea that can help. This shifts your focus from the negative and helps you remember some of the positive things in your life.