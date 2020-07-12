Do you live with snoopers or do you just want privacy? Smart technology for your smartphone

Your phone is your constant companion to coronavirus. It is there for news, entertainment, work and communication. Now it is more important than ever to make sure that your phone does not have a digital virus. Tap or click here to see telltale signs that your phone is infected with malware, a keylogger, or worse.

With everyone at home, it's difficult to avoid that awkward situation when a family member says, "Can I use your phone to find something?" If you take a few moments now, it's not a big deal.

Share your phone with limits

Even if you have nothing to hide, it is important to maintain digital privacy. You can restrict access using the built-in functions of your phone.

On your iPhone, you can limit your borrowed phone to allow one person to only use Safari. Go Configurations > Accessibility > Guided Access. Turn it on and set a password.

You can also choose to receive a sound and a notification when the guided access timer runs out. To test it open Safari, triple click the start button and choose Guided access. You can set a time limit if you want. Press Start and it will lock your iPhone only in Safari app. When done, triple-click the start button and enter your password to unlock the app.

For Android, open Security> Advanced> Screen pinning. Suppose your teenager wants to use their phone to check the IMDB rating of a movie. Open Chrome, tap the square button in the lower-right corner of the screen, and look for the little blue marker icon in the Chrome window. Tap the marker to enable screen pinning. Your teenager can use Chrome, but not any other application until he unlocks the phone with his password.

Android also offers Guest Mode, which puts another account on your phone. In this way, the borrower has his own settings and also hides his contacts, Internet history and personal data. You can easily hide photos and videos. Touch or click here to see steps to keep private moments only available to your eyes.

The next time someone needs to use their phone, they will be digitally prepared.

Mute your notifications

When notifications appear on the lock screen, it is difficult for someone not to read them. Keep your notifications private and secure from anyone who looks over your shoulder.

For your iPhone, go to Settings> Notifications> Show previews. Here, you can choose to display them always, when the phone is unlocked, or never. The best compromise is to show notifications when you have unlocked your phone. You can also restrict some individual apps from displaying notifications on their lock screen by going to the Notifications setting, choosing the app, and adjusting the alert settings.

For Android, go to Settings> Notification settings. Click on the settings icon and tap "On lock screen". This gives you the option to show no notification, show all notifications, or hide only sensitive notifications. This last option will hide the content of an email or message notifications.

A simple first step

Your roommate, spouse, or friend cannot spy on your phone if there is no opportunity to do so. Keep your phone on your person. Get used to carrying it with you or keeping it in your pocket. Even if you are vigilant, you are likely to leave your phone unattended in the house, so please follow the steps below to help your device intrusion proof.

Put it on lock

Your most basic line of defense against prying eyes is to lock your phone. You can choose to use an access code, fingerprint, pattern, or face ID. The key here is to use them and not succumb to the temptation to leave your phone unlocked. Fingerprints and facial scans are a particularly good idea since they cannot be overcome simply by guessing.

Check your settings to see how long your phone remains unlocked before it requires your password again. You may want to shorten this time to a matter of minutes to avoid leaving your phone vulnerable if you zoom out and leave it out. It can be a little awkward to unlock your phone all the time, but it will help keep you safe from casual spies.

If you use an access code, make sure it is something that is not easily guessed. Don't use your date of birth or another obvious set of numbers. Even better, use a long string of numbers. Both Android and iOS allow you to set access codes with more than four digits. You are not trapped forever with the same access code, so change it from time to time and ensure your privacy with some new numbers.

How can you tell if someone is using your phone

On an iPhone, open Settings, screen time and then touch See all activity. You will see which apps were used and for how long.

On Android, open Settings, Device careand Battery. Among the statistics, you will see a list of the applications used, the time used and the total battery usage in percentages.

You have the right to privacy on your smartphone, but it's up to you to keep busy people from digging into your digital life.

