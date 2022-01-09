Kitchens are one of the most complicated rooms in the house to design or remodel. They involve plumbing, electrical lines, gas lines, appliances, fixtures, and lighting. Kitchens are the main gathering place in homes, and hours are spent in the kitchen every day. It is worth considering whether a kitchen designer could help make these decisions.

Advantages of a Kitchen Designer

More than half of homeowners use Kitchen Designers to help with their build or remodel. It does not mean that control has to be given up in the kitchen. A great designer will help make decisions for a kitchen that the homeowner truly wants. Hiring a professional can help save costs in the long run, since they often know where to find the best deals and the most efficient layout for a kitchen.

Architects, kitchen designers, and interior designers all design kitchens. Which one is the right one to choose? If the project is a house-wide project, it is probably safe to go with an interior designer or architect that is doing other work in the home as well. If just working on the kitchen, a kitchen designer may be a perfect choice. Many kitchen designers must go through years of practice, and be knowledgeable in construction, mechanical, plumbing, and electrical systems. If they are certified, they must pass an exam and maintain their certification with continuing education requirements.

A great kitchen designer can help make the most of a kitchen with an efficient floorplan, a pleasing design, good storage, and good lighting. They can advise on appliances and materials and work with suppliers and contractors through to the finished project.

The Cost of a Kitchen Designer

Kitchen designers can range from 8-10% of the final project cost. Most independent kitchen contractors charge an hourly rate of $65-$250 per hour. Others charge a flat fee for a design service, and if more services are needed, such as choosing specific appliances or materials, an hourly wage is charged.

Initial Consultation

Most kitchen designers offer a free initial consultation (usually an hour or less). At this initial meeting, a consult will usually give a general price quote, as well as a simple layout that could be used. Have pictures and ideas ready to show the consultant to help get the most for your money and time. This meeting is meant to give you an idea of whether this designer could be a good fit for your project. Details will not be worked out or discussed at this initial meeting. There’s plenty of time for that once you pick a designer.

Showroom and Design Centers

Specialty kitchen showrooms and professional design centers offer a service somewhat in between a private kitchen designer and a retail center. They can help make decisions in purchasing materials and appliances and assist with a layout. Their fee is usually included in the price of the items that you purchase.

If a big renovation or build is in the future, consider using a kitchen designer to make it the best that it can be.