Do you need a plumber or babysitter to come to your home? Here's how to keep everyone safe

From an economic point of view, that means increased demand for home service providers, such as house cleaners, plumbers, repairers, operators, babysitters, and babysitters.

But from a health point of view, the question of how to make someone work at home safely is now critical for both you and the service provider.

That's why you should expect to see many changes to protocols for home service, some of which are likely to be permanent.

"This will leave a scar on people's memories," said Mike Bidwell, CEO of Neighborly, the father of commercial home service brands like Molly Maid, Mr. Handyman, Mr. Appliance and Glass Doctor.

What to Expect When Hiring a Cleaner, Repairman, or Installer

More PPE and social distancing: Cleaners and repairers are asked to dress in masks, gloves, goggles, and shoe covers. And clients can also be asked to wear masks and stay at least six feet away from any worker in the home.

If a customer is in a high-risk category, for example, is elderly or has an underlying condition, the recommendation goes beyond six feet away, according to Oisin Hanrahan, CEO of Handy.com, which hires professionals for its repair. , assembly and installation.

For example, Hanrahan said, some clients will leave their front door open for the professional to enter and lock themselves in another room while the person is working.

Neighborly advises its franchisees to only have one worker per service vehicle and to equip that vehicle with washing stations so that the service provider does not need to use the clients restrooms.

At Green Clean Maine, a small cleaning company in Portland, Maine, founder Joe Walsh said he now only sends one worker to one job, while previously he sent two. And it provides returning staff with several hours of training on how to prevent the spread of the virus.

More equipment cleaning: For its cleaning franchises, Neighborly has advised that cleaners use new mop heads for every job and generously use disinfectants, not just on all surfaces where they have It worked but in the tools they have used.

"There's a lot of equipment cleaning between jobs with disinfectant," Bidwell said.

Health status and paid sick leave: Both the client and the The service provider must be honest with each other about their health status and that of any other person living in the home before the scheduled date of service.

Walsh, for example, sends an email to his clients in advance asking them to let him know three things: Have you been ill recently? Do you think you have been exposed to the coronavirus? And have you traveled out of state?

If you are going to hire someone through a service, ask if they pay you sick leave. At Handy, for example, professionals will be paid for 14 days if they become ill or are simply exposed to the coronavirus. "They have no incentive to go to work and that discourages them from taking unnecessary risks." Hanrahan said. "It is the right thing to do."

Industry recommended practices: While home service companies are using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines as a starting point for Covid-related safety recommendations, if you hire someone from a specific business, professional associations for that business are likely to offer best practices for their members as well, how this for plumbers

Hiring child and elderly care workers requires clear communication

There is no more tense decision than hiring someone to care for your child or elderly parent during a pandemic.

As people return to work, there has been an increase in the demand for caregivers, but schools, daycares and camps remain closed, said Tim Allen, CEO of Care.com.

Social distancing is not possible with practical attention, and The new safety rules vary from family to family.

"Within your own home, you can set the rules that make you feel most comfortable and limit the risk of exposure, whether it's about washing your hands often or when to wear masks," Allen said. "We have always recommended that families create a nanny contract to explain everything from salary and hours to PTO and now to handwashing, and we think it's more important than ever. "

But it cannot be just a one-sided discussion since the caregiver's health is also at stake.

"Everyone must agree to the rules and be responsible to each other," said Christa Nader, placement counselor for Adventure Nannies. "Everyone is trying to do what's safe. And they're having a hard time."

That is because health orientation and personal choices will change. Sometimes children tell babysitters that the family had visitors over the weekend, Nader said. And babysitters may feel uncomfortable with it because it increases their chances of exposure.

Both parties should be transparent about what makes them feel safe and what doesn't. And it has to be a continuous conversation. "People's feelings are changing often," said Nader.