Do you need a pulse oximeter? These models are in stock, from $ 24

For the most up-to-date news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Raise your hand if you hadn't heard of a pulse oximeter or pulse oximetry until last month, when this New York Times op-ed made everyone insane with the talk of "the infection that's silently killing coronavirus patients. "Now raise your hand if you rushed to buy a pulse oximeter and found it to be significantly overblown or sold out. (I ordered one from Walmart for $ 30; a few days later the price was up to $ 50).

Good news: Although you will still pay more than you would several weeks ago, there are pulse oximeters in stock at some stores, and there are still some decent deals. Whether you really need one or not is a different story. I recommend reading Dale Smith's CNET report: Can pulse oximeters detect coronavirus? How they work and more.

Pay special attention to the precision section. A pulse oximeter is a medical device This is intended to measure the levels of oxygen saturation in the blood and the pulse rate. But is everyone doing just that? While there are tons of options on the market for pulse oximeters, not all of them are FDA approved to monitor your blood oxygen level. Additionally, at least one study found that many of these over-the-counter pulse oximeters produce an inaccurate oxygen level reading. Which begs the question: If you are not sure of an accurate reading, should you even bother buying a pulse oximeter?

I'll leave it to you to decide. Here are three pulse oximeter options, at three different prices.

Read more: Patches that remotely monitor coronavirus symptoms may help people get back to work

Zacurate This model was selling for around $ 40 just a few weeks ago, and even then it was constantly out of stock. If you don't mind the color purple, Walmart has it reasonably priced with the promise of delivery in just a few days. Also worth noting: There is phone support in the US. USA In case you need it.

Tomtop If you are not in a hurry, this in-stock pulse oximeter model ships from China in 10-20 business days, meaning it could take up to a month to arrive. Funnily, you will receive a random color: black, blue or teal, you can't choose. This finger oximeter has no user ratings, and although it is shown to be "FDA Registered," it is not FDA approved. So when it comes to accurate measurement of vital signs and blood oxygen saturation, it's a dice roll.

AccuMed This finger oximeter is FDA approved, which means it should work as advertised. As Smith wrote in the aforementioned report: "Please note that there is a distinction between & # 39; FDA approved & # 39; and & # 39; FDA approved & # 39 ;, being & # 39; cleared & # 39 ; the less rigorous of the two. That said, Class II medical devices such as pulse oximeters are generally 'erased' rather than 'approved'. " Although not currently in stock, you can order now for delivery in the last week of June.

What do you think about these things? Is it worth having a pulse oximeter just in case? Or is it better to trust a medical professional and medical grade team?

Originally published last month. Updated to reflect changes in pricing and availability.



