Do you need a pulse oximeter? These models are in stock starting at $ 18

Raise your hand if you haven't heard of a pulse oximeter until several weeks ago, when this New York Times op-ed maddened everyone talking about "the infection that's silently killing coronavirus patients. Now raise your hand if you rushed to buy a pulse oximeter and found it out of print or significantly overpriced. (I ordered one from Walmart for $ 30; a few days later the price was up to $ 50).

But there is some good news: Pulse oximeters are in stock at some stores, and while you will still pay more than you would several weeks ago, there are still decent deals. Whether you really need one or not is a different story. I recommend reading Dale Smith's CNET report: Can pulse oximeters detect coronavirus? How they work and more.

Pay special attention to the precision section. A pulse oximeter is a medical device It is intended to measure the levels of oxygen saturation in the blood and the pulse rate. But is everyone doing just that? While there are tons of pulse oximeters on the market, not all of them are FDA approved to monitor your blood oxygen level. Additionally, at least one study found that many of these over-the-counter pulse oximeters produce inaccurate oxygen level readings. Which begs the question: Should you bother buying a pulse oximeter?

I'll leave it to you to decide. Here are three pulse oximeter options, at three different prices.

Me Before the pandemic hits, you can find a pulse oximeter at your local pharmacy for this price. It's hard to say for sure how well this pulse oximeter works when it comes to measuring pulse rate and blood oxygen saturation level (product page currently doesn't show user ratings), but it looks similar countless others, only without the $ 50 Price. Please note that the seller here is not the appropriate Walmart, but Joybuy, and shipping is expected to take 10-15 days.

Tomtop If you are not in a hurry, this in-stock pulse oximeter model ships from China in 10-20 business days, which means it could take up to a month to arrive. Funnily, you will receive a random color: black, blue or teal, you can't choose. This pulse oximeter has no user ratings, and although it is shown to be "FDA Registered," it is not FDA approved. It is a dice roll.

AccuMed This digital pulse oximeter is sold on Amazon (where it has a respectable 4.3-star average rating from nearly 1,900 buyers), and on AccuMed itself. That's a shame, because this model is FDA approved, which means it should work as advertised. As Smith wrote in the aforementioned report: "Please note that there is a distinction between & # 39; FDA approved & # 39; and & # 39; FDA approved & # 39 ;, being & # 39; cleared & # 39 ; the less rigorous of the two. That said, Class II medical devices such as pulse oximeters are generally 'erased' rather than 'approved'. "

What do you think about these things? Is it worth having a pulse oximeter just in case? Or better to rely on medical grade equipment?

Originally published last month. Updated to reflect changes in pricing and availability.



