Do you need more Eurovision? The 5 essential performances of IRL Eurovision on YouTube

While looking at Will Ferrell Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga On Netflix, you may be wondering, "Is the real Eurovision crazy, beautiful, and funny in real life?" Yes, it certainly is!

Since 1956, the Eurovision Song Contest has been uniting Europe through the power of catchy pop songs and crazy performance art. The competition was promoted to promote goodwill among European nations in the decade after World War II, but since then it has become a launching pad for pop superstars and a showcase for some of the strangest acts in the world. world. The key to understanding Eurovision as an American is twofold. One, it is a songwriting competition. That means the goal is to write a catchy song – emphasis on the "catchy". In a crowded landscape, Eurovision's competitors try to stand out with flashy pyrotechnics, sexy backup dancers, old babushkas, and all sorts of novelties. The second important thing to remember is that it is competition focused on the euro. Yes, these songs are not intended for the Billboard Top 40. These tunes were written to appeal to club kids and suburban moms from Europe.

The new Netflix Eurovision The film may be inspired by the actual Eurovision acts, but nothing is more joyous than watching the IRL Eurovision performances. While reviewing YouTube archives of Eurovision performances is a truly incredible journey for fans, we're narrowing it down to the five must-see Eurovision performances for American newbies. These performances are what gave Eurovision its influence, won the competition and essentially explain the sheer joy of the Eurovision Song Contest.



"Hard Rock Hallelujah", Lordi – 2006 (embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gAh9NRGNhUU (/ embed) Look at Eurovision long enough, and you will soon realize that it is a true musical buffet. Even amidst all the pop synth and crabby ballads about love, there's room for other genres to stand out. Case in point: Lordi's "Hard Rock Hallelujah". I dare you to watch this 2006 winning song: YES, YOU WON! – And don't burst into a smile. Influences of hard metal? Check. An entire gang dressed as demonic forces from beyond? Hell yeah! A good catchy catchy that will cheer you up a bit? Damn it, yes!



"Get up like a phoenix", Conchita Wurst – 2014 (embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SaolVEJEjV4 (/ embed) Eurovision is a format that is tailor-made for star moments. No one has exploited more in the last decade thanks to Eurovision than Conchita Wurst. The Austrian drag queen singer wowed audiences with her beautiful voice and utterly heartfelt ballad. However, its popularity was not without controversy. However, he won 2014 Eurovision for Austria and has since made multiple appearances on the show.



"It's my life", Cezar – 2013 (embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VgHWFiavqjA (/ embed) Let's get this out of the way: Romania's Cezar didn't win the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest. That honor went (rightly, in my opinion) to Emilie de Forest of Denmark's "Only Teardrops". In fact, "Es mi vida" only came in 13th place. Still, it's still one of the most memorable performances thanks to Cezar's outrageous range and theatricality of acting. So much so, uh … it may seem familiar to Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga spectators?