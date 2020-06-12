Do you plan to visit a national park? Here's what you should know about reopening

As summer approaches and states and businesses are reopening, eager Americans are looking to get some fresh air and perhaps go on a much-needed vacation.

But, as COVID-19 fears continue, many may prefer to stay close to home and opt for road trips instead of air travel. One of the most popular ways to meet these two criteria is to visit our national parks. So if you are one of those who plan to go to the old dusty trails this summer, this is what you should know before going

Investigate state quarantine policies

National parks across the country may be reopening, but that could mean something different for out-of-state guests.

Some states, such as Montana, where the entrances to Yellowstone are located, have lifted the mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers. However, places like Florida still have one in effect.

If you come from another state, check the protocols of your destination state and plan ahead. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently has a directory listing each state's health departments to help you get started.

Make sure the park is open

Just because the state is open doesn't mean national parks are, too.

The sites are reopening park by park with "support from NPS and the leadership of the Department of the Interior (DOI)." Among them are popular places like Yellowstone, Grand Canyon and Yosemite (which reopened Thursday), among other high-traffic parks.

The National Park Service (NPS) advises potential visitors to visit NPS.gov to find the current conditions for a specific park.

Check what facilities are available

Most of the parks that have reopened have only reopened in limited capacity, meaning facilities like restrooms and places to buy snacks or drinks are still closed to visitors.

If that's true for the park you're visiting, plan ahead – use a bathroom before coming, and bring your own food and water. However, be sure to carry out everything you carry as garbage facilities have also been limited due to the pandemic. Beyond the COVID-19 crisis, the NPS maintains strict packing and packing rules to keep parks clean.

Know your limits

According to the NPS website, guests are advised not to attempt too challenging hikes or trails at this time, while first responders and communities focus on responding to the pandemic.

Maintain good personal hygiene

While visiting the park, you should be prepared with a mask and hand sanitizer or cleaning wipes (which, again, you will need to take with you, as the handwashing toilets may be closed).

Although the NPS has not mentioned that facial linings are mandatory, its website advises guests to "be prepared to cover your nose and mouth if they are around others." If the park is particularly busy, as some have been when it reopens, guests should follow proper sanitation protocols, such as wearing a mask and keeping their distance.

Stay away from animals and others

You should go without saying that you should stay away from wildlife while visiting national parks. However, due to concerns about the coronavirus, you should also practice keeping a distance of six feet (or more) from others to keep yourself and them safe.

And if you need more help visualizing how much space you need to leave, or just want to lighten your journey, NPS created some cheeky pictorial guidelines to remind you of social distance.