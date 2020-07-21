Do you sleep with your eyes open? About 20% of us do it

His eyes are open. Wide.

However, he is asleep.

It's a condition called nocturnal lagophthalmos, and according to the National Sleep Foundation, as many as one in five of us have it, including babies.

In fact, if you are among the 20% who have it, your child may be able to, too, because it seems to run in families. Most children grow out of this.

Not good for your health

Nocturnal lagophthalmos occurs when the eyelids do not close enough to cover the eye, either partially or completely.

It may not be as scary as the Michael Myers mask, but it turns out that sleeping with your eyes open is something you should yell at your doctor for – it may indicate a serious and underlying medical problem, such as stroke, thyroid disease, or damage. to the facial nerves.

Remember Marty Feldman who played the servant Igor in Mel Brooks' "Young Frankenstein"? Her bulging eyes were the result of a serious case of Graves' disease, a form of hyperthyroidism or overactive thyroid. And yes, it's not easy to completely close your eyelids if you have bulging eyes.

Damage to the eyelids may be a reason for the lids not to close. Take, for example, floppy eyelid syndrome, where the lids become loose and rubbery and can easily open when turned over at night.

Loose eyelids are often connected to obstructive sleep apnea, a dangerous sleep disorder where the soft tissues of the throat temporarily relax, narrowing the airways. The breath stops momentarily. Multiple occurrences per night are linked to an increased risk of coronary heart disease, heart attack, heart failure, and stroke.

Sleeping without your eyes closed can also ruin your sleep. Light stimulates the brain to wakefulness, so unless you sleep in a coffin like a vampire, you're likely to keep your eyes open all night.

It is also not good for your eyes. Your eyelids must be closed completely at night so that tears and moisture can clean and repair your cornea. If left untreated, the National Sleep Foundation says, nocturnal lagophthalmos can lead to "dry eyes, blurred vision, infection and even permanent vision problems."

Fortunately, it's treatable

Thank goodness you're not as doomed as all the actors in slasher movies. There are things you can do to help keep your eyes completely closed. It can be as simple as wearing an eye mask while sleeping, or even special glasses that trap moisture. Using artificial tears during the day and a humidifier at night can also help with moisture loss.

Doctors sometimes recommend eyelid weights, which are used on the outside of the upper eyelids. As creepy as it sounds, another method is to close the eyelids with surgical tape.

And then there is the final option of going under the knife. Not really. In severe cases, such as facial paralysis, they do surgery to implant a golden weight on the eyelids to weigh them.

Are you a creepy dream?

Don't you know if you do this or not? Ask your partner to keep an eye on you sleeping for a few nights and carefully check if your eyes are completely closed.

No partner to help? Be suspicious if you wake up frequently with dry, tired, or itchy eyes, a possible sign that you don't close your eyes at night.

Or maybe it's because you watched every episode of "Stranger Things".