Do you want to listen to Spotify remotely with your friends? There's an application for that

Spotify officially unveiled its long-running group session feature on May 11. With Group Sessions, close friends can take care of their Spotify music queue. This is useful for, for example, hosting a Spotify party in your backyard, but it won't let you listen to friends remotely.

However, Group Sessions made me think of Turntable.fm, the legendary and outdated web and mobile application that allows you to join rooms where you and your friends can listen to songs together, pass the DJ mantle from one place to another and vote on choices of others. . Turntable.fm only lasted a couple of years (the service closed after it finally signed licensing deals with the four major American record labels), but it was excellent while it lasted. Those of us who miss him have been looking for a replacement ever since.

As a result, there are many "listen with friends" apps in the iOS and Android app stores, most of which are complemented by such popular music streaming services as Spotify and Apple Music.

The app that heats up right away is JQBX ("Jukebox"), which, yes, like Turntable.fm, lets you create rooms where you and your friends can listen to songs, take turns DJing, and vote for your favorite songs.

Ben Patterson / IDG Once you enter a JQBX room, you can vote on the track currently playing, chat with other listeners in the room, or even become a DJ.

JQBX, which first launched about three years ago, is a free app for iOS, Android, and the web, but you'll need a Premium Spotify account to use it.

Once you log in with Spotify (luckily you don't need to create a separate JQBX account), you will jump to a list of the most popular listening rooms. Dozens will be available at any time ("Chill Vibes", "Pizza & Beer", "Sea of ​​Metal", "The Bat Cave" and "Isolation Station" were among the rooms I found on a given morning), complete with the album art of the song currently playing, along with the genre of the room and how many listeners and DJs are inside.

If you join a room, you will instantly listen to the synchronized music being played for everyone else, and you can give a thumbs up or down to the current track, with your votes pushing an approval needle one way or another ( a feature that should sound familiar to Turntable.fm users.) If you're inspired, you can drop the needle on the tracks of your own JQBX music queue by becoming a DJ yourself. And yes, there is a chat window.

Beyond joining an existing music room at JQBX, you can create your own, which you can make public or private. Once you've created a room, you can share a URL that will allow anyone who wants to listen, as long as they also have a Spotify Premium account.

All in all, JQBX is an easy way to do what Spotify's Group Sessions feature doesn't: remotely listen to music with friends in real time. Yes, there are other apps that do something similar, but none that scratch the Turntable.fm itch like this.