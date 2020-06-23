Do you want to reform the police? Hire more women

A Fort Lauderdale, Florida police officer, facing a line of screaming protesters, sticks his finger in the face of a protester. Then he turns to a kneeling woman, hands raised in protest. The officer suddenly jumps in and shoves her.

Then, an official woman appears. She punches her colleague toward a line of patrols, waves her arm, and seems to reprimand him for what he did.

"Thank you!" a protester yells at officer Krystle Smith, who won praise for his actions on social media and from police leaders across the country.

Neither Smith nor Officer Steven Pohorence, who is suspended pending an external investigation, could comment on the incident.

"I was proud of her," said Ivonne Roman, the former chief of police in Newark, New Jersey, who has been fighting for years to push her profession to hire more women. "That is why we need more women in the police. Statistically, they do not intensify; they decrease."

As protests over the police murder of George Floyd have refocused national attention on police abuse and the use of force, experts and law enforcement leaders say a powerful reform would be simple: Hire more women.

According to federal statistics, women represent only one in eight sworn police officers nationwide.

Law enforcement agencies do not recruit, retain, or promote women at the same rate as men, despite research suggesting that if they did, the nation would see far fewer tragedies such as the murders of Floyd, Laquan McDonald, or Eric Garner.

Research has shown that female police officers are less likely to face sustained allegations of excessive force than their male colleagues, and that female officers cost cities less in civil lawsuit settlements for such incidents and are the subject of fewer citizen complaints. Another study found that female police officers injure suspects less.

When it comes to the routine use of force, studies have come to different conclusions about whether gender is a factor. CNN analyzed data from four of the few metropolitan police departments that publish data on the gender of officers involved in the use of force incidents. In all four cities, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, New Orleans and Orlando, female officers were involved in a lower percentage of incidents than their part of the department.

But more than a dozen experienced police officers, law professionals, and investigators told CNN that women in police departments face obstacles, from fitness tests that emphasize people's abilities to the widespread harassment of some male colleagues. .

"Police surveillance, everyday surveillance, is about social services: cases of domestic violence, dealing with people's mental health problems, getting victims open, negotiating," said Maureen McGough, chief of staff for the Project. Police at New York University College Law. "But the recruiting ads you see for the police still use that macho man with a gun. And the physical fitness tests to enter the police academy still favor upper-body strength, something that has nothing to do with how good you are as a police officer.

If the United States takes police reform seriously, experts said, then law enforcement will finally have to have equal opportunities and opportunities for women.

"The police as an institution was built and run by men, so the system we are still operating in, what we value, the people we recruit, still reflects that male culture," said McGough. "I don't think most Americans understand that."

How women handle surveillance

For at least two decades, the percentage of women serving as officers in local police departments has increased slightly to around 12%. Even fewer women are in police leadership: In 2016, the most recent year for which national data is available, less than 3% of chiefs and 10% of front-line supervisors were women, according to the US Compliance Administration. the Law administered by the federal government. and administrative statistics survey.

Among 20 of the country's 25 largest police departments that provided data to CNN, the percentage of female sworn officers varies from 10.6% in San Antonio to 25.2% in Detroit. Large metro law enforcement agencies tend to have higher rates of female officers than small local departments, many of which do not employ women, according to federal data.

In several other western democracies, officers are much more likely to be women than in the United States. Recent figures show that women represent more than a third of the police in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. In England, Wales and Australia, women represent more than 30% of the police; in Canada 22%.

Thirty years of research suggests that the shortage of American women wearing a badge could be exacerbating the excessive use of police force.

Female officers are subject to fewer citizen complaints and sustained allegations of excessive force than their male colleagues, according to a 2002 study. That research, considered by experts to be a landmark landmark on gender differences in the police, also shows that women cost municipalities and agencies less money in liability payments compared to men. The latest finding has been supported by additional research showing that women use less force and local research examining lawsuits. In Minneapolis, for example, only three of more than 50 officer conduct lawsuits settled between 2010 and 2014 involved women accused of excessive force, an investigation by Minnesota Public Radio found.

Research also indicates that when male officers combine with female officers, they use less force, and paired women are the least likely to use extreme force. While 30% of male officers fired their weapons while on duty, only 11% of female officers did so, according to a 2017 Pew Research Center survey.

While each person is different, women generally tend to be socialized to speak instead of yelling, bargaining instead of intimidating and empathizing instead of ordering, police leaders and investigators said.

"I was on the street for many years, involved in all sorts of critical incidents, and force was never my first response," said Janeé Harteau, who served as the Minneapolis police chief between 2012 and 2017. "I would rather not fight going out of a situation. I will if I have to, but if I can put my handcuffs on and we're done, great. "

"Women invented de-escalation," said Harteau. "It is called communication."

In the long list of high-profile police killings that have sparked protests across the country, the vast majority of the accused officers are men, from Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis to Darren Wilson in Ferguson and Daniel Pantaleo in New York.

One of the few fatal incidents involving a female officer who has received national attention in recent years was the 2018 murder of Botham Jean, a black man who was shot in his Dallas apartment by Officer Amber Guyger, who said that I thought I was entering yours. Department. Guyger is serving a 10-year prison term after being convicted of Jean's murder last year.

What the data reveals

CNN's analysis of data from four cities supports the idea that female officers use less force. Female officers in Orlando carried out 8% of the uses of force between 2009 and May 2019, while representing 17% of the department. In Cincinnati, female officers carried out 13% of episodes of use of force from 2000 to September 2018, while they currently represent 23% of all officers.

In Indianapolis, female officers carried out 9% of the uses of force from 2014 to last month, while they currently represent 13% of officers. And in New Orleans, female officers carried out 10% of the uses of force from 2016 through November 2019. They formed 22.5% of the department in 2016, the last year for which federal data is available.

There is also evidence that female officers used more serious force at lower levels than their male colleagues. For example, in New Orleans, which ranks the use of force on four levels by seriousness, women carried out only 7.5% of police uses of force at the highest level, including unloading their firearms , put someone in the neck or hit him in handcuffs. suspect.

Women in police surveillance tend to have different abilities, said Liana Pérez, director of operations for NACOLE, a national group of civilian police oversight agencies.

"Sometimes they benefit from de-escalation skills or the ability to speak ill of people," said Perez, who previously worked as an independent police auditor for the city of Tucson. "And on the other hand, for the most part, the suspects or individuals they meet are less likely to have a physical confrontation with a woman than with a man."

Where are the women

Police departments face two problems in increasing the number of women with a badge: recruiting and keeping them in force.

That begins, experts say, with the way some departments announce new recruits, with commercials featuring mostly men and offering a more "Die Hard" than "Officer Friendly" image of police: guns on, men repelling buildings, and High octane car chases.

Advertisements highlighting large arms and militaristic fighting have been used to recruit new officers in cities from Alexandria, Louisiana to Brunswick, Georgia, and Melbourne, Florida, and even in places like Palo Alto, California, a wealthy Silicon Valley suburb that It had 90 violent crime incidents in 2017, the year the ad was released.

In Gainesville, Florida, the police chief stopped using a recruitment ad in 2014 that showed scene after scene of men shooting weapons at heavy metal music, a spokesman said, deciding that it did not represent daily police work. Although the department stopped linking to it on its website and aired it locally in the fall of 2015, it remained on the agency's YouTube channel until a CNN reporter asked the department about it last week.

Recruited women also face barriers to passing aptitude tests that are still required for many police departments across the country.

In New Jersey, about a third of recruits (31%) failed the state police academy proficiency test in 2017, while only 2% of male recruits failed, according to research by Asbury Park Press. and USA Today Network. In Colorado Springs, a federal judge ruled in 2017 that the local police department's proficiency test discriminated against women, prompting the department to stop using the test and awarded the 12 plaintiffs a settlement of more than $ 2.4 million. . According to the judge's decision, half of the female recruits failed that test, while only 6% of the male recruits did.

But experts say most police work relies more on interpersonal skills than upper-body strength, and that such tests can arbitrarily make it difficult for women to succeed.

Some departments have already begun to reform aptitude tests. In Texas, the state Department of Public Safety released a model policy that replaces tests involving push-ups, running, or pull-ups with a single rowing test that has different requirements based on age, gender, and weight. Several cities like Austin have adopted it.

However, even cities that have reformed their tests may still have biased recruitment processes. When Lt. Eve Stephens began a new position in Austin's personnel management department, she realized that few women graduated from the department's police academy. Only 11% of officers in Austin are women, one of the lowest percentages among the largest metro departments.

Stephens discovered that several male instructors at the academy questioned them when they attempted to use de-escalation tactics in their role-playing exercises, he said. Stephens told CNN that a recruit reported that an instructor told her he was going to do "his job" that she did not graduate. Another recruit, a stay-at-home mother, told Stephens that a male instructor said, "Are you ready for this?"

Stephens said he successfully lobbied for both instructors to be transferred from the academy.

"I thought, 'Where the hell are all the women?'" Said Stephens, who started a mentoring program for female recruits in 2018. "We were recruiting a lot of women and a lot of women started at the academy, but the wear was twice that of men. "

The Austin Police Department did not respond to requests by Stephens for instructors from the academy, but said in a statement that it conducts recruitment sessions focused on women where applicants can speak to female officers. Any incident of inappropriate comments or behavior is prohibited, the department said, and if corroborated, the offending person will be reprimanded and could be fired.

& # 39; Here, kitty, kitty & # 39 ;: how it feels to move up the rank

Once women become police officers, another major barrier to keeping them in the profession is the treatment that some male colleagues face.

When Harteau began his police career in Minneapolis in the 1990s, he said, officers regularly made sexually suggestive comments to him. "I could handle that," he said.

But the harassment that Harteau and his partner faced intensified. His patrol was destroyed, he said, and the property that should have gone to the evidence room mysteriously ended up in his car. The officers "consistently" did not respond to his call for reinforcements, he said.

"Once we had a chase with a stolen car and the guy leaves, and I'm trying to convey a description, and one of the guys gets on the radio and starts saying, 'Here, kitty, kitty & # 39 ; ", recalled Harteau. . "It was degrading."

The Internal Affairs department did not take their complaints seriously, Harteau said, so she and her partner filed a discrimination and hostile work environment complaint with the state Department of Human Rights, which they won. The police department forwarded a request for comment on the case to the City Attorney's Office, which declined to comment, and the state department did not respond to a request for comment.

Harteau had a choice: give up or keep his badge and move on. She rose to chief "because I never left," he said. And even as chief, she faced doubts from the male-dominated department when she tried to promote more women, she said.

Harteau resigned at the mayor's request in 2017 after an officer shot and killed a woman who had called 911 to report a rape. The officer was convicted of murder and manslaughter. There was another controversial police shooting during his tenure.

But Harteau also tried to improve the department. Twice he brought in the United States Department of Justice to review police practices. Those efforts, he said, resulted in the police creating a better system to track complaints from officers and trained staff on how to interact with protesters.

"Throughout my career, I have always had a great personal reflection, evaluating what I do," he said. "Did I do the best I could every day? Probably not. Some days you are stronger and can achieve more, but did I do things better than when I started? I think so."

About 14% of Minneapolis officers are women, according to the department.

More than 30 female officers from across the country shared similar stories with Natalie Todak, an assistant professor of criminology at the University of Alabama. He interviewed women who have been promoted to elite police units as bomb squads or SWAT teams. Their male colleagues told them things like the unit had been "pussified" since they joined, Todak said.

The women in the study are promised anonymity, Todak said, because publicly speaking out about her harassment "would make a woman an outcast" and threaten her career.

Instead, he said, they find ways to cope. They use humor. They keep their heads down.

That is what Wendy Stiver tried to do. At the Dayton Police Department, where he worked for more than two decades, someone once left a feminine hygiene product attached to an evidence slip on the cruise windshield that he shared with another woman, he said.

Even after reaching the specialty, the sexist antics continued: She said there was a plaque with a male sergeant's name on the door of the women's bathroom, and a feminine hygiene product was affixed to the door of another male sergeant.

"They're making these locker room jokes," said Stiver, who now works as an executive with the Charleston, South Carolina police department. "That was the locker room culture."

Stiver said he never reported these incidents because he did not believe it would result in a change. A Dayton police spokeswoman said the agency cannot verify those alleged incidents that occurred as they were not reported, adding that the department is trying to create an "inclusive culture for all people."

How Police Departments Can Improve

Police leaders say the departments are making a greater effort to increase the number of women in their ranks now than ever before, and protests over Floyd's death show just how important that work is.

Roman, the former Newark chief, said she and other law enforcement professionals are fighting for what she calls the "30 for 30 Initiative," the ambitious goal of raising the percentage of female police representation to 30% by 2030.

And it's not just female police chiefs who take gender disparities seriously. Luther Reynolds, the police chief in Charleston, South Carolina, said recruiting women is one of his top priorities, and he recently withdrew or reassigned officers who had questioned his decision to promote a young lieutenant.

"Some of the women I watched with felt safer because they had patience, empathy … they knew how to talk to people," said Reynolds. "Maybe they didn't do a 300-pound bench press, but they had other skills to navigate really difficult situations."

In Houston, Police Chief Art Acevedo said he has worked to promote more women. Now just over half of the department's assistant chiefs and division commanders are women.

Those leaders "are not located there just because they are women, but because they are very good," Acevedo said. "It doesn't require testosterone to do the job."

How we report this story

To study the use of force by female officers, CNN analyzed the public use of force data from four departments that include the gender of officers in their databases: Cincinnati, Indianapolis, New Orleans, and Orlando.

None of the databases appears to include fatal uses of force. The Cincinnati, Indianapolis, and New Orleans data included each individual use of force by an officer against each individual suspect, so if an officer pointed his gun at three suspects in an incident, that could count as three uses of the force. For the Orlando data, the incidents were counted separately, so each counted officer could have used force against multiple people.