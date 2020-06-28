Do you work from a vacation rental house? This is what you need to know

(CNN) – Jessica Dowshen just wants a little more room to breathe this summer.

"I really want to be able to walk outside the house without a mask on because there will be no other people around," Dowshen said of his upcoming work vacation in western New Jersey.

Stepping out of her Brooklyn apartment building, where she shares 900 square feet with her husband and two children, ages 7 and 10, doesn't offer that luxury without a mask.

So the family spends a little over a month on a rented farm two miles from the Delaware River that separates New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Dowshen and her husband work for New York City and can work remotely. They plan to alternate work and free time with their children, who will have more freedom to play outside.

Jessica Dowshen and her family spend a month at this property in New Jersey. Courtesy of Jessica Dowshen via Airbnb ownership

They are among an increasing number of people who rent properties for a month or more. While the pandemic has created all sorts of reasons for long-term stays, according to rental giant Airbnb, the company is closely monitoring indicators that more and more people are working from home on the road.

"It is something we are really interested in and we are tracking to see what happens as we move forward in the pandemic," said Chris Lehane, senior vice president of global policy and communications at Airbnb. "Does this become a different way that people work and live?"

Airbnb now displays monthly stays on its home page, and also highlights short-break breaks in response to a 20% drop in the distance guests travel from their home to rental properties.

What happens next in the travel industry, and in the world, is unknown. But there are some key considerations for anyone thinking of working from a vacation rental.

Location matters

Outdoors and lots of space near Camden, Maine. It is what people look for in rental properties. Courtesy of Katie Sturino.

While the world is opening up and many places are eager to get back into business, some places are in better shape than others in terms of coronavirus transmission.

In general, car travel is considered to be easier to control than air travel in terms of your interactions with other people, and shorter trips mean less need to navigate in public toilets, by car, etc.

Take a close look at the connectivity situation

In March Katie Sturino booked a long-term rental in Maine when the pandemic hit New York City. Courtesy of Katie Sturino.

If you plan to stay a while and work, technology is important.

"High speed internet. Smart TVs. Because people who rent places are often not equipped to keep you there for that long," said Katie Sturino, a New Yorker who has been renting an Airbnb home. in Maine since March.

Sturino hasn't had much of a problem with connectivity at the beachfront home on the outskirts of Camden (although cellular service in the area is spotty for her), but she and her husband rejected some properties because they weren't updated.

And the traditional mail service is also important if you expect to receive packages.

Sturino owns Megababe, a company that makes personal care products for women, and receives many packages and samples.

"I would advise going to the post office and establishing a relationship," he said.

Meanwhile, the house that Dowshen rents has never had any complaints about internet service, but if virtual camps, video webinars, and business meetings get over it, the owner has offered to update the service.

Dowshen hopes that WiFi even extends to the garden.

Pay attention to rooms with desks or tables and how easily those spaces can be closed for meetings or calls. If in doubt, contact the owner and ask.

There is no excessive communication in the era of the coronavirus

Dowshen was careful to check with the owner for the availability of outdoor space, as it is a driving force for getting out of town.

It turns out that there are animals on the property that your children can visit and the house is near a river. She also made sure that her children would be welcome, as the list suggests that it is best for children 12 and older. All ready.

Not concerned with hygiene as the host has committed to Airbnb's improved cleaning protocol. For those nervous, sanitizing wipes add a sense of security and are helpful on the go.

For longer stays, Sturino suggests asking more specifically about the beds and how new the mattresses are "because I've been to Airbnbs before in the past where the bed, if I had to sleep there one more night, I'd just sleep on the floor."

Access to the laundry room is also a factor for longer stays, especially if you're trying to look professional and polished from the waist up.

Self-care and gratitude are more important than ever

Sturino and her husband and their dogs stay in the water in Maine. Courtesy of Katie Sturino.

Both Dowshen and Sturino realize that they are incredibly lucky to be able to work remotely and have the means to escape.

Sturino has lost much of his income by 2020 and is still paying rent on his Chelsea apartment, but the financial strain is worth the investment he has made in his health and wellness in Maine, a place he loves and feels safe.

"It was a place that seemed like a great place to find some peace and get the job done and just try to figure it out as the world is changing rapidly," Sturino said.

Dowshen echoes that sentiment.

"I have to remind myself how lucky I am and how grateful I am that we even have the option of being able to leave town to take care of ourselves in this way."