Doak Campbell's grandson defends grandfather as Florida State reviews whether to change the name of the football stadium

Doak Campbell's grandson defended the former president of Florida State University when the school announced it was reviewing whether to change the name of the football stadium.

Kendrick Scott, a former Florida linebacker, filed a petition last week urging the school to rename the stadium due to Campbell's pro-segregation views. Doak Campbell III told the Palm Beach Post on Monday that his grandfather was not a segregationist.

"I am extremely disappointed that someone is trying to change the name," he told the newspaper. "It appears he was trying to prevent the school from becoming embroiled in a hot political issue that could have adverse consequences. It was not promoting segregation. She was concerned about protecting the tranquility of the school and not letting her be dragged into something, believe it or not. That was his main concern.

“While I met him, he never professed that segregationism was a good thing. He was always promoting the advancement of black education. "

Doak Campbell was the first president of Florida State University and the third president of Florida State College for Women. It helped make the transition from college to co-ed, according to the Palm Beach Post.

However, reports have emerged in recent weeks that Campbell was reportedly opposed to allowing African Americans to attend school and "refused to tolerate any violation of racial segregation." A 1957 Tampa Morning Tribune story quoted Campbell discussing the ban on African Americans from desegregation meetings.

Doak Campbell III said he believes his grandfather's beliefs were shaped by the times.

“You probably weren't alone at the time among educators who didn't want to entangle their students and the school on a really hot topic by banning the things they indicated it was banning. I think that was the perspective in which we have to look at him, not that he was pro-segregationist, "he said.

"We are used to politics on campus these days, that is almost the norm. But in those days that was not always the case."

Florida State President John Thrasher said Monday that he asked athletic director David Coburn to review whether the school should change the name of the stadium.

"I have followed with great interest the petitions circulating on social media claiming that Doak S. Campbell, president of the FSU in 1947 during his transition from the Florida State College for Women, resisted integration and called for the stadium will no longer bear his name. " I have asked the Director of Athletics, David Coburn, to immediately review this problem and make recommendations. I look forward to receiving your report soon, ”Thrasher said in a statement.