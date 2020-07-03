Doc Redman in 3-way tie to lead in Rocket Mortgage Classic

Doc Redman is playing his best golf, preparing him for perhaps his first victory on the PGA Tour.

Redman shot a 7-under-65 on Thursday to share the first-round lead with Scott Stallings and Kevin Kisner in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Bryson DeChambeau, the only top-10 player in each of the past three tournaments, led the group a blow behind.

The 22-year-old Redman closed with four birdies in a row and seven in the last eight holes at the Detroit Golf Club. Last year, he went from being a Monday qualifier to finishing second in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

At last week's Travelers' Championship, Redman closed with a 63 to tie for 11th, his best performance this season, after tying for 21st RBC Heritage.

"I had two good results and a very good result last year in this event, which has never really happened to me," he said. "So I've never had this kind of expectation externally or internally."

Stallings, who tied for sixth last week, birdied his last two holes and three of four. Players with afternoon tee times didn't fare as well, but Kisner was an exception with a ghost-free round.

DeChambeau moved up the rankings with four birdies and an eagle in an eight-hole stretch in the last nine. He hit back, though, with a bogey on the 18th after pushing an 8-foot putt just to the right.

"That really made me a little hectic," said DeChambeau. "It's going to put a little fire in my belly."

Peter Malnati, Emiliano Grillo, Chase Seiffert, J.J. Spaun, Matt Wallace and Chris Stroud tied DeChambeau at 66.

Rickie Fowler, who missed the cut in the two tournaments he has played since the restart, was one of many players who took another hit.

Redman, DeChambeau, Lucas Glover, Tyler Duncan, Viktor Hovland, Mark Hubbard and Brian Stuard have made the cut in all three events since the PGA Tour returned from the close of COVID-19.

On a quiet morning in the fanless tournament where the hum of the generators was often the only sound, large numbers of players took advantage of the favorable playing conditions and one of the easiest courses on the PGA Tour.

And when their rounds were complete, the players removed their caps and extended their fists without getting close enough to make contact with each other.

Fowler He started with a birdie on his first hole and four on his first six. He was a stroke behind when he stood on his ninth tee and got into rough trouble, which seems to be longer than last year at Motor City, and ended with a double bogey on the pair. 4, 465 yards 18.

"There was probably, I don't know, 8 inches of grass there," Fowler said. "I thought he was going to show up when I hit him and he came out a little low and left."

Defending champion Nate Lashley, who had a cable-to-cable victory at the Detroit Golf Club last year, opened with a birdie before damaging his chance to repeat with three bogeys and three birdies the rest of the round.

Lashley landed in a green bunker and escaped 45 feet into his final hole to escape with a much-needed bird, but only a few people applauded and several others simply fell silent.

"With no fans here, it almost seems like it's not a golf tournament," Lashley said. "I need to have some nerves by (Friday) and put on some adrenaline."