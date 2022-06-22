If you’re a fan of Marvel’s Doctor Strange movie or have been wondering what the sequel might look like, then these pics are everything. Eagle-eyed Doctor Strange 2 fans have spotted high-definition pics of John Krasinski’s Stephen Strange in some action sequences, which show off his new suit and patterns. The actor is wearing a black outfit with dark blue stripes on the sleeves and kneecaps, with black gloves and knee pads to match.

What’s more, the pictures also reveal what seems to be a new logo for the Sorcerer Supreme’s magical cloak. Scroll down to find out more. The first picture shows Krasinski facing off against an army of Chitauri warriors, with their weapons and build looking very similar to how they appeared in the first movie. There are even two sides of flying craft in the sky above Stephen’s head, which fans can spot as one hovers close behind him while another goes into battle with his opponent.

Introduction to The Doctor Strange 2

We will go through some information about the plot and what to expect from Benedict Cumberbatch’s character. For Marvel fans, the first Doctor Strange was a truly magical experience. It highlighted one of Marvel’s less-explored franchises and introduced us to Stephen Strange, a man thrust into an incredible world he never knew existed. The film was, in a word, enchanting—and so it’s no surprise that there will be a sequel to it. Recently, we’ve been getting some information about this upcoming addition to the MCU. It’s still unclear how exactly these events will tie into the overall plot of the universe; however, with San Diego Comic-Con right around the corner, that information might just be announced soon.

Names of the characters in The Doctor Strange 2

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff

Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez

John Krasinski as Reed Richards

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo

Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer

Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier

Mark Anthony Brighton as Brother Voodoo

Ruth Livier as Elena Chavez

Julian Hilliard as Wiccan

Topo Wresniwiro as Hamir

Benedict Wong as Wong

The storyline of The Doctor Strange 2

In the past decade, Marvel Studios has been on an unstoppable winning streak; one of the most thrilling films in their canon is Doctor Strange. We’ve already speculated that a sequel might be in the works and now we have some tidbits on what it could involve. Both the MCU and Doctor Strange films have been created by Kevin Feige. The Studio President has hinted that any future projects will not follow the same timeline as the first film. He revealed that Marvel’s upcoming slate should include a “Doctor Strange cosmic story,” which does indeed fit with this idea. However, we don’t have any specific titles for what is to be included in this cosmic standalone.

It may have been brief, but it was still great seeing this gang in #DoctorStrange2.

With that said, I’m glad to say that Doctor Strange 2 will indeed not be connected to the MCU. Kevin Feige stated that in the sequel there would be very few references to what is happening in the MCU. He went on to say that he is “not sure it would make sense [for the characters] to face off with other characters when they’re not in the same movie.

Box office figures for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is performing exceedingly well at the box office, earning $165 million in its first weekend. This film is Marvel’s twelfth movie and sees Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Stephen Strange, a brilliant surgeon who loses his career due to an accident and soon becomes one of Earth’s most powerful sorcerers. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has broken new records for superhero films domestically on the opening weekend, surpassing last year’s Black Panther ($202 million).

It also had the second-highest opening weekend for a Marvel film beating Deadpool ($132 million) and the third-highest-grossing opening weekend for an October-released movie, behind Gravity ($55.7 million) and Hannibal ($58.6 million). Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness marks the eighth straight win for Disney this year at the domestic box office and is expected to hold onto its spot at number one next week. It’s also set to release in China on October 27th, which could further increase its gross worldwide.

