The storyline of the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Names of the characters in the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Doctor Strange as Benedict Cumberbatch

America Chavez as Xochitl Gomez

Wanda Maximoff as Elizabeth Olsen

Reed Richards as John Krasinski

Baron Mordo as Chiwetel Ejiofor

Nicodemus West as Michael Stuhlbarg

Christine Palmer also played as Rachel McAdams

Charles Xavier as Patrick Stewart

Gargantos as Yenifer Molina

Wong as Benedict Wong

Hamir also played as Topo Wresniwiro

Amalia Chavez as Chess Lopez

Elena Chavez also played as Ruth Livier

Jericho Drumm/ Frère Vaudou as Mark Brighton

Sara as Sheila Atim

Maria as Mara Natuzzi

These desi variations on the ‘Multiverse of Madness,’ from Govinda to CID, are simply mind-blowing

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Doctor Strange. The film is a sequel to Doctor Strange (2016) and is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 24, 2022. Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, and Scott Adkins will reprise their roles from the first film.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film to be rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA), after Avengers: Endgame was retroactively downgraded from its original rating of PG-13. The film directed by Sam Raimi and then written by Michael Waldron, from a story by Scott Derrickson. Derrickson, who directed the first Doctor Strange film, is serving as an executive producer. Kevin Feige also produces the film for Marvel Studios.

Doctor Strange 2 promotional material shows four Dr. Stranges working together

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is an upcoming American action film directed by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, inspired on the Marvel Comics figure Doctor Strange. It intended to be the sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange and the 28th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Likewise, the film directed by Sam Raimi from a script written by Michael Waldron and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Tilda Swinton, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jamie Harris, and Xochitl Gomez.

Likewise, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Strange must confront the Crimson Bands of Cyttorak after Wong’s astral form attacked.

