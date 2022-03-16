Doctor Strange 2 is on the horizon, and fans around the world are eagerly awaiting its release. Doctor Strange was a huge success, and it is no surprise that Marvel is planning a sequel. The first movie ended with Doctor Strange defeating Dormammu and saving the world from certain destruction. However, it looks like things are about to take a turn for the worse. The Mad Sorcerer is back, and he is more powerful than ever before! Doctor

Strange will have to use all of his skills to defeat this powerful foe and save the world once again.

Doctor Strange is one of the most popular characters in the Marvel Universe, and it is no surprise that fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Doctor Strange 2. The first movie was a huge success, and Doctor Strange quickly became one of the most popular superheroes in the world. Doctor Strange is a powerful sorcerer who uses his magic to protect the world from evil. He is skilled in martial arts and possesses a vast array of magical artefacts. Doctor Strange is also a master of the mystic arts, and he has been trained by some of the most powerful sorcerers in the world.

Who is the cast in Doctor Strange 2

The cast of Doctor Strange includes:

-Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Stephen Strange

-Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo

-Tilda Swinton as The Ancient One

-Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer

-Benedict Wong as Wong

-Mads Mikkelsen as Kaecilius.

What can we expect from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to be one of the most anticipated movies of 2020. The movie is set to be released in May, and it will be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film to be released after Avengers: Endgame. Doctor Strange is the inverse of what we saw in the first Doctor Strange movie.

The Sorcerer Supreme will team up with Scarlet Witch in order to take on Doctor Doom, who has been teased as the villain since the post-credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War. We can also expect to see more of the relationship between Doctor Strange and Wong, as well as a possible romance between Doctor Strange and Christine Palmer. Overall, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is shaping up to be an exciting sequel that will leave fans wanting more.

The return of the Mad Sorcerer?

What are some of the key scenes or aspects fans can look forward to seeing?

Some key scenes or aspects fans can look forward to seeing include Doctor Strange teaming up with Scarlet Witch to take on Doctor Doom, as well as more of the relationship between Doctor Strange and Wong. Additionally, fans may see a possible romance blossom between Doctor Strange and Christine Palmer. Excitingly, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is shaping up to be an excellent sequel that will have viewers wanting more.