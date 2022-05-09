Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness had a great opening day at the box office! It managed to surpass Spider-Man: No Way Home and is on track to be one of the biggest Marvel movies ever!

This is good news for Marvel fans, who have been eagerly waiting for Doctor Strange 2. Stay tuned for more updates on Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness!

The plotline of the Doctor Strange 2

The Doctor Strange 2 is still being kept under wraps, but it is rumored to involve the Doctor Strange character facing off against some of his most powerful foes. Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is sure to be an action-packed film, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release!

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is shaping up to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, and it is already making waves at the box office!

On its opening day, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness grossed an impressive $32 million. This puts Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which grossed $27 million on its opening day.

Names of the characters in Doctor Strange 2

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Doctor Strange as Benedict Cumberbatch

America Chavez as Xochitl Gomez

Wanda Maximoff as Elizabeth Olsen

Nicodemus West as Michael Stuhlbarg

Baron Mordo as Chiwetel Ejiofor

Christine Palmer as Rachel McAdams

Charles Xavier as Patrick Stewart

Reed Richards as John Krasinski

Gargantos as Yenifer Molina

Black Bolt as Anson Mount

Hamir as Topo Wresniwiro

Wong as Benedict Wong

Amalia Chavez as Chess Lopez

Elena Chavez as Ruth Livier

Jericho Drumm/ Frère Vaudou as Mark Brighton

Sara as Sheila Atim

Maria as Mara Natuzzi

‘Doctor Strange 2’ opens the mega season with a $185 million opening weekend

The Doctor Strange sequel conjured up a magical $185 million opening weekend, easily topping the box office and delivering the biggest domestic debut of 2021 so far.

With international grosses still coming in, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness has already earned $258 million globally. The film’s impressive performance is a much-needed boost for the beleaguered theatrical business, which has been struggling to rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite Doctor Strange’s strong start, it still has a ways to go before it catches up to its predecessor’s $677 million worldwide total. But with positive reviews and word-of-mouth helping to drive ticket sales, it’s certainly off to a good start.

And it looks like Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness could be just the beginning of a big year for Marvel Studios.

Doctor Strange 2 has the highest global box office direct bookings of 2022

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness topped box office charts this weekend, giving the movie a strong start as it looks to build on the success of its predecessor.

The sequel, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular sorcerer superhero, grossed an estimated $85 million from Friday to Sunday in the U.S. and Canada, easily surpassing the $69 million debut of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness also had the biggest opening weekend of any movie so far this year, and it’s the first film since Warner Bros.’ Tenet to top the box office in consecutive weekends.

With a production budget of $200 million, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness needed a big debut to be considered a success.

And while it’s too early to tell if the movie will be able to sustain its box office momentum, its strong start is a good sign.

