Marvel fans have a lot to be excited about in the coming year. Marvel is gearing up for their next big movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This will be the second Doctor Strange movie, and it is set to be released on 6 May 2022. The plot of the movie has not been released yet, but we do know that it will involve Doctor Strange travelling through different dimensions. In a recent interview, Kevin Feige (the president of Marvel Studios) said that this movie will be “the first scary MCU film.” We are excited to see how Doctor Strange’s story unfolds in this new instalment!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness second trailer released

The second trailer for Doctor Strange was just released during this year’s Super Bowl LVI here on Sunday (U.S. Pacific Time).

What does the trailer reveal?

The trailer of the movie presents new secrets and scenes that offer a glimpse at the character of Scarlet Witch, who will be played by Elizabeth Olsen. The trailer opens up with Doctor Strange saying, “I always dream the same dream, and then the nightmare begins.” A glimpse of the trailer shows Strange standing in front of a very scary broken-down house. This is enough to make viewers know that this movie is going to be super crazy and exciting.

The trailer also reveals Wong advising Strang that he cannot control everything and that he(Doctor Strange) opened a doorway between universes. He also beware Strange from who or what will walk through that doorway. We also see Wanda in the trailer and Strange taking her help. Whatever the movie is the trailer makes one thing clear the movie is going to be amazing and exciting.

What to expect after seeing the trailer?

This gives us hints that something massive and dark is going to creep into our world and Strange has to stop it at any cost. It also seems Wanda will be having a major role in the movie helping Strange against the problems. We also see Strange in the multiverse. The movie is going to bring in dark creatures in our world. And in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Strange really has to put in all his efforts to save the world.

When is the movie coming?

The movie is going to hit the screens on 6 May 2022. Make sure do not miss the premiere.

Who is in the cast?

The movie is directed by Sam Raimi and written by Michael Waldron. This movie is based on Doctor Strange by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. The movie stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr Stephen Strange. Besides him, we have Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch. Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, Benedict Wong as Wong, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Michael Stuhlbarg as Nicodemus West, and Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer are also having significant roles.

Why you should watch Doctor Strange?

The Doctor Strange movie is not just a superhero flick. It has magic, spells, and more of the mystical elements that you would like to see. Doctor Strange’s goal is to protect the world from dangers with his magical powers. If you are ready for some intense action sequences, then Doctor Strange movies are for you!

Our verdicts:

When it comes to Marvel movies or shows, we cannot find any flaws in them because they have made all of their movies with utmost care. Doctor Strange movie is no exception to this rule. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is taking the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to another level with its creative storyline and state-of-the-art visual effects. Doctor Strange’s second instalment will be a blast!

Doctor Strange is a superhero movie based on the Marvel Comics character Doctor Stephen Vincent Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch). Doctor Stephen Vincent Strange was introduced in the MCU film Iron Man as Tony Stark’s friend and colleague who helped him out during his struggle with alcoholism.

How does Doctor Strange’s story begin?

His story begins when he is in a car accident that severely damages his hands, preventing him from continuing his career as a neurosurgeon. Doctor Strange then meets the Ancient One (played by Tilda Swinton), who teaches him the ways of magic and how to defend Earth against mystical threats. Doctor Strange eventually becomes the Sorcerer Supreme, protecting our world from supernatural evil forces such as Dormammu and Nightmare. So make sure you catch up with the premier. Till then watch his other movies.