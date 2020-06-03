Doctor Strange’s Brother Is Basically Marvel’s BATMAN

Superheroes tend to have a tragic family history, but Strange doctor took this trope to new heights. His little sister Donna drowned when she was still a teenager, and Stephen was always responsible for the accident that took his life. His mother Beverly died a few years later, causing Stephen even more pain. Two years later that, Stephen's father Eugene passed away and Stephen would not visit his deathbed. And then there was Stephen's brother, Victor, who became bat Man...Kind of.

In reality, Victor, like the rest of Stephen Strange's family, had a horrible accident. Shortly after Eugene Strange's death, Victor confronted Stephen for abandoning his father in his last moments and ran out into the street, directly in the path of an oncoming car. Unable to cope with the loss of more family members, Stephen placed Victor's broken body in a cryogenic deposit, hoping that medical science could still save him one day …

It turned out that it was not science that saved Victor but magic. Shortly after putting his brother in the fridge, Strange suffered the car accident that cost him his hands and his fortune (although the warehouse where he kept Victor's frozen body was still operating thanks to a trust fund that Stephen made sure he couldn't. to access) . Ten years later, however, the warehouse was demolished and Victor was released, like a vampire!

How did one of the undead end up Victor? It turns out that shortly after learning the mystical arts, Stephen tried to bring his brother back to life by reciting arcane spells from the Book of Vishanti without even knowing what those spells would actually do. Thanks to this ridiculously stupid and sloppy strategy, one of the spells, the Vampire Verses, ended up transforming Victor into a vampire. Cold storage kept him from running rampant, but when the warehouse was destroyed, "Vampire Vic" was unleashed.

Victor ended up being captured and used as a pawn by the immortal Marie Laveau, who needed vampire blood to stay young. After Marie dressed Victor in a costume similar to Captain America's former vampire enemy, Baron Blood, Victor ended up looking like a second-rate Batman. Finally, by siding with Doctor Strange against Laveau, Victor decided to take the whole "Batman" motif one step further by becoming a Baron Blood superhero and feeding on criminals. He even started dating Dr. Strange's old girlfriend, Morgana Blessing, who let him feed on small amounts of her blood (and actually developed a strange perverse fetish for that sort of thing). Although Victor managed to defeat various supernatural enemies with his powers, his attempts to be a "vampire superhero" went south after discovering the criminals he bit. came back like vampires. Eventually, Victor's own blood cravings began to dominate him and, not wanting to become a monster, he committed suicide by sinking a stake into his own heart.

While Doctor Strange is one of Marvel's weirdest heroes, the revelation that Stephen Strange had a previously unknown brother kept him frozen for years, accidentally turning him into a vampire by reciting random spells, and then letting him run with a Bat disguise as a vampire superhero is easily one of Doctor Strange's strangest tales (which says something). Victor hasn't been mentioned in years, but now at least trivia fans may know that Strange doctor and bat Man they were once brothers … more or less.

