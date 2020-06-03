Doctor Strange’s Hands Got Fixed in The Most DISGUSTING Way

Doctor Strange wanted a quick fix for his crippled hands when he went to see the Elder, but Doctor Doom once gave him a HORRIBLE cure.

Fans know that Strange doctor Originally he sought out the Elder to repair the nerve damage in his hands that prevented him from continuing as a surgeon. Although Strange wanted a quick fix, the Elder convinced him to spend years studying the mystical arts, allowing Stephen Strange to transform from a selfish surgeon into the Supreme Sorcerer.

But what if it were not? What if when Strange found the Elder, his teacher had already selected a student, a student named Victor Von Doom? Incredibly, this happened in an alternate universe, resulting in Doctor Doom becoming the Supreme Sorcerer, and Doctor Strange obtaining a very unconventional (and unpleasant) cure for his hands.

The story happened in What if –? # 52 in a creepy alternative reality story called "What if Dr. Doom became a supreme wizard?" In this parallel world, Victor Von Doom sought out the Elder to learn his mystical secrets after his failed experiment to rescue his mother from the underworld. Feeling arrogance and nobility in Doom, the Elder attempted to nurture Doom's best qualities by accepting him as a student. Doom proves to be a fit student, at least when it comes to learning the mystical arts. He also continues to take advantage of his technical expertise: creating robotic doppelgangers and inventing a nanite bomb that he implants in Baron Mordo's head when the other Elder student attempts to kill Doom. Some time later, however, Strange searches for the Elder in the hope that he can heal his hands.

Feeling an opportunity to test Doom's humanity, the Elder asks Doom to help Strange with his problem. Annoyed, Doom takes Strange to his workshop, and proceeds to cut off his hands and graft a pair of his robotic Doombot hands into place. While this "cure" allows Strange to regain his surgical abilities (and even perform operations with superhuman precision), the Ancient realizes that Doom did not realize that Strange needed mental and emotional balance more than a cure. for your physical illnesses.

Deciding that Doom cannot be his successor, the Elder simply decides to help Doom free his mother from the underworld of Mephisto. Although the Elder manages to save Doom's mother, he dies in the process and Doom takes his place as Sorcerer Supreme. As a consequence, Dormammu decides to launch his invasion of Earth, and the new "Sorcerer Doom" recruits the Fantastic Four to retrieve some mystical gems from the past. Doom uses the artifacts to defeat Dormammu but is seriously injured in the process.

Ironically, the surgeon chosen to operate on Doom turns out to be Stephen Strange, who feels that Doom's death offers a kind of poetic justice for the way he mutilated his hands. However, Doom, who perceived great mystical potential in Strange, decides that his Doombots kidnap Strange and then unload their memories and personality into Strange's brain, effectively hijacking Strange's body to continue as Sorcerer Supreme. It's a grim ending that basically shows Doctor Doom mutilated Doctor Strange not once but twice in this alternate reality.

