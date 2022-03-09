If you are a fan of science fiction, then Doctor Who is a show that you should definitely watch. Doctor Who is a British series that has been on the air since 1963. The show follows the adventures of a Time Lord known as the Doctor, who travels through time and space in his TARDIS. The show is filled with action, adventure, and humour, and it is sure to please fans of all ages. If you have never seen Doctor Who before, now is the perfect time to start watching!

Eccleston revealed not to return

Ninth Doctor actor Christopher Eccleston unfolded on his decision not to return for the Doctor Who 50th anniversary special and affirmed that his absence made the story better.

Eccleston talks about his absence in the 50th anniversary special

When speaking at Supernova Comic-Con in Melbourne ([email protected]) Eccleston was asked about the subject of multi-Doctor stories which led to a discussion of his absence in the 50th-anniversary special, “The Day of the Doctor.”When asked if there were any Doctors he’d want to unite with in the future, Eccleston laid out his honest reflections that he considered the classic multi-Doctor specials to be kindly creatively bankrupt. He then brought up the fact that he was invited back for the 50th and affirmed that his turndown to return actually bettered the story as it needed the invention of the War Doctor, played by John Hurt. Read his quotation in full below:

“No, I have no way been a fan of multi-Doctor stories. You know, when I worked on the series I had really strong ideas (.) about what works and what does not and I always suppose that multi-Doctor narratives are a bit of a cash-in and a bit of exploitation. Creatively, they noway worked for me. I looked at the script for the 50th anniversary and I felt as soon as I said I was not doing it, it got better. But, you know, the creation of the War Doctor introduced a whole new angle to the canon”.

What does Eccleston’s statement reveal about Doctor Who?

Eccleston’s general convictions on multi-Doctor stories once again appear to quell any hopes for a return in the forthcoming 60th anniversary. This was always doubtful though since it was advertised that Davies would be returning as showrunner from the 60th onwards, along with several vital numbers from the early seasons of modern Doctor Who, who Eccleston would’ve inescapably butted heads with. Still, Eccleston’s engagement with the fans and with the show’s tradition in this quote shows that Doctor Who’s still an important part of his career to him and that he will hold on to bringing new solo audio experiences for the Ninth Doctor, much to the fanbases delight.

What is Doctor Who all about?

The series follows a mysterious time-travelling figure with a 2,000-year history and his companions travel across time and space on a ship called the TARDIS.

