Doctor Who: the most underrated story of every doctor

Every doctor has at least one story that is desperately underestimated. Here there is Doctor whohidden gems. As one of the oldest television shows in history, Doctor who It is full of episodes that almost all fans appreciate in both classic and modern incarnations of the series. From "Genesis of the Daleks" and "Tomb of the Cybermen" to "Blink" and "The Girl in the Fireplace", certain Doctor who The moments have served to establish the show as a leading light in science fiction and to live long in cultural memory.

But just like some Doctor who Stories have developed reputations spanning decades, others have been largely forgotten by history or not given their due as part of the program's development. In the case of older episodes, this may be because the story was not appreciated at the time, but has since aged like fine wine. With the new offerings, there are some episodes that are overshadowed by bigger stories, which cannot be fully appreciated on the first viewing. Sometimes it is impossible to pin down why a Doctor who The episode doesn't get the acclaim it deserves, and it's still a cult classic when it could have been a fan favorite.

All of the Doctor's feedbacks, aside from the ones that never appeared in the long-term on television, like Paul McGann, John Hurt, and Jo Martin, have episodes in their later catalogs that should be screamed more frequently. Here is the most underrated episode of each Doctor.

The first doctor – "The Sensorites"

In the early mid-1960s, Doctor who It was still standing, but The Daleks' debut and "The Tenth Planet" are considered classics even half a century later. An adventure by William Hartnell that perhaps deserves more attention is "The Sensorites" from season 1. Until this episode, Doctor who he had faced evil enemies ("The Daleks"), historical tales ("Marco Polo") or pure science fiction adventure ("The Keys of Marinus"). But by introducing the Sensoritas, Doctor who He introduced a trope that would quickly become a key part of the fabric of the show: Humans are the true villains. In addition to the intriguing moral ambiguity, "The Sensorites" presents a strong mystery and a more interesting role for Susan than the usual screaming and running. Overlooked, but ahead of its time.

The second doctor – "Enemy of the world"

Patrick Troughton & # 39; s Doctor who The tenure is full of classics, and it also debuts famous enemies like the Ice Warriors and Great Intelligence. "Enemy of the World" is often left out of the conversation, largely because the episode was one of many Second Doctor adventures lost over 40 years. Re-emerging in 2013, it turns out that "Enemy of the World" was an innovative and mature story set in a fictional Land of 2018. Troughton also functions as a tyrant known as Salamander and the balance between the actor's dual performances is the highlight of the episode. . As close as Doctor who always manages to capture the spirit of James Bond"Enemy of the World" could be considered a classic if it had not been removed from the BBC archives for so long.

The third doctor – "The invasion of the dinosaurs"

Doctor who Season 11's "Invasion of the Dinosaurs" is somewhat infamous for its terrifying special effects, even for the classics whoThey are already notorious standards. Many write the episode simply on the basis of their fun dinosaurs, but the actual plotline deserves much more credit. Focused on a conspiracy to rewind Earth's timeline and start humanity again with a select few by the elite, the titular dinosaurs are actually just a small part of the plot and are simply used as a distraction to empty the streets of London. The rest of the story traces the efforts of The Doctor and Sarah Jane to stop the evil scientists who are aided by one of the Third Doctor's allies. It is a story that would work just as effectively in the modern era, but it is often forgotten.

The fourth doctor – "State of decline"

Tom Baker & # 39; s Doctor who It is often considered the golden age of the program and it is easy to see why. Aside from the aforementioned Dalek origin story, there are "The Brain of Morbius", "The Claws of Weng-Chiang" and "The Deadly Killer", to name just a few tales fondly remembered. Unfortunately, the Fourth Doctor era weakens when Baker persists on paper, and "State of Decay" is possibly one of his last great adventures. Featuring vampires who are also former enemies of the Time Lords, this season 18's endeavor is classic Doctor who with a gothic-tinged border and hints at a fascinating and unexplored area of ​​Time Lord history. The elements of the horror movie are not subtle, but it is a refreshing change from the legendary mind of Terrance Dicks.

The Fifth Doctor – "Mawdryn Undead"

With a welcome return from the Brigadier, "Mawdryn Undead" is a highlight in an era that may not have left the same legacy as past regenerations. The episode begins The Black Guardian's crusade against The Doctor and the addition of a new partner in Turlough. Although Mark Strickson's character isn't exactly a fan favorite, his initial appearance as a covert threat to The Doctor is a fascinating new direction that Doctor who I had not previously taken advantage of. Mawdryn himself is a creepy and clever villain and the conflicting timelines of the story create a fascinating and paradoxical dynamic. "Mawdryn Undead" plays on the idea that The Doctor could give up his regenerations to save others and, while the audience never seriously expects this to happen, it at least creates a thought-provoking dilemma.

The sixth doctor – "The mark of the Rani"

Colin Baker's Doctor would not come around until the "Trial of a Time Lord" arc, spending most of his debut season in a perennial bad mood. But "The Mark of the Rani" was an undoubted and unappreciated highlight of this era, thanks in large part to the evil pairing of Lord Lord of Rani by Kate O & # 39; Mara and Anthony Ainley's Master. The historical plot is the best that Season 22 has to offer, and Rani's TARDIS gives an idea of ​​what it was like in the 1980s Doctor who visual could be able to. In a way, it's a wonder that more villains haven't tried to tap Earth's brightest brains to do their dirty work for them, and this novel concept allows "The Mark of the Rani" to leave a lasting impression in a season that allowed Colin Baker down enormously

The Seventh Doctor – "Battlefield"

When Sylvester McCoy received the keys to the TARDIS, Doctor who He was already concerned about the drop in audience and a BBC commissioner who was just waiting to swing the ax. Accordingly, there are few cold stone classics to be found in this particular era, with McCoy's tenure most fondly remembered for Ace's introduction and the excellent episode "Remembrance of the Daleks." It is also noteworthy, however it is "Battlefield" in the classic Doctor whoThe last season. Although often maligned for being a low point in terms of ratings (a dubious honor that he still maintains), the "Battlefield" combination of the historical and futuristic works brilliantly, and a welcome appearance by the Brigadier adds the finishing touch.

The Ninth Doctor – "The Unquiet Dead"

Modern Doctor who It could have removed the multi-part episode format, but that didn't stop some great stories from being overlooked. In Christopher Eccleston's only season as The Doctor, many fans consider "Dalek", "The Empty Child" and "The Parting of the Ways" as the foundation of Doctor whoRevival. But think about the Charles Dickens theme "The Unquiet Dead". Recent doctors visit real-world figures much more frequently compared to past feedbacks, and episodes dedicated to Shakespeare, Christie, Van Gogh, etc. they can get lost in confusion. However, it was "The Unquiet Dead" that first showed Doctor who It could still be dark and scary in the new millennium, while the appearance of the Gelth led directly to the Torchwood cleave.

The Tenth Doctor – "Turn left"

The episodes of "Doctor-lite" from the David Tennant era were a distinctly different mix, with "Blink" and "Love & Monsters" at opposite ends of the critical spectrum. "Turn Left" focused on Catherine Tate's Donna Noble, exploring what her life would be like if she had never met the Doctor. Genuinely creepy, moving properly, and the highlight of Noble's season as a partner, "Turn Left" explores a world without The Doctor with a well-written prelude to the season finale of Season 4. It says something about the strength of the episode that the Billie Piper's long-awaited return is overshadowed, and "Turn Left" wisely offers a refreshing, considerate, slower-paced story to digest before launching into the bombing and action of "The Stolen Land."

The Eleventh Doctor – "Cold War"

Well, it wasn't going to be "The Beast from Below". The Matt Smith era of Doctor who it was defined by complex long-term story arcs, a more cinematic approach to storytelling and bow ties. As such, "Cold War" was a welcome standalone episode that perfectly dates back to the classic Troughton era. Although not as iconic, "Cold War" does to the Ice Warriors what "Dalek" did for The Daleks, isolating a single member of the enemy race and exploring their psyches in a way never seen before. Skaldak is menacing but eerily human in nature, and the revelation of the Ice Warrior's true face feels appropriately a milestone. Mark Gatiss's script is simple but effective, and arguably the writer's best. Doctor who episode.

The twelfth doctor: the monk trilogy

Some would say that Peter Capaldi's career as The Doctor is underrated as a whole, but the Monk Trilogy ("Extremis", "The End of the World Pyramid" and "The Lie on Earth") was an ambitious undertaking that failed to obtain the lasting recognition it deserved. It is hard not to feel that this trilogy could have made a greater impression in the times of Tennant or Smith. The Twelfth Doctor is blinded and forced to repel an alien invasion of a new race known as The Monks. Incorporating a Matrix-like simulation, a biological virus, and a rewrite of Earth's history when villains really succeed for once, a lot is happening in this three-part story. The resolution doesn't measure up to the build, but the scale and innovation of the story is criminally underestimated. This series of episodes also manages to establish Pearl Mackie's Bill as a worthy companion to Capaldi's Doctor.

The thirteenth doctor – "Kerblam!"

With only 2 seasons to his name and it hasn't been long since then, Jodie Whittaker Doctor who It doesn't have many underrated stories yet. The Chris Chibnall era has also proven to be divisive overall, meaning seasons 11 and 12 are short on universally loved offerings. In any case, season 11 "Kerblam!" It cost me more than I deserved. Social comment may not be particularly subtle, but the villain's twist and use of bubble wrap as a threat is pure who, and Lee Mack takes a strong guest turn as an identifiable Kerblam. employee. With 3 colleagues in the TARDIS, current Doctor who often struggles to juggle so many characters, but "Kerblam!" Find something meaningful for everyone when the gang investigates a distress signal at the company.

Doctor who returns with "Revolution of the Daleks" this Christmas on the BBC.

