Doctor Who’s Original Showrunner Changes Regeneration Rules

Doctor whoOriginal showrunner Russell T. Davies just changed the show's regeneration rules again, and this time it's an even bigger change than the Timeless Kid. Current Doctor who showrunner Chris Chibnall had promised Doctor who Season 12 would make drastic and lasting changes to the show's history, and he was right, as the season finale revealed that the Doctor is not the Time Lord at all.

A billion years ago, a Gallifreyan explorer named Tecteun discovered an abandoned child in a distant world, near a mysterious limit to another universe or dimension. She adopted the young woman, but some time later the tragedy struck; the girl fell from a great height, a fall that should have killed her. Instead, she regenerated, the first regeneration at Gallifrey. Called the Timeless Child, this being became the base genetic code for the entire Time Lord race. However, unlike the Time Lords, the Timeless Child has an unlimited number of regenerations. It's a massive retcon, rewriting everything viewers knew about the Doctor's history and identity, and it was a big surprise to the Doctor for a long time. Doctor who amateurs. The Doctor's memory had been erased, but the Master discovered the truth while attacking the Matrix, and delighted in mocking the Doctor with this revelation.

Now ex Doctor who Showrunner Russell T. Davies has retconned the regenerative powers of the Doctor once again in a new animated short featuring David Tennant. The video stars Anna Hope, reprising the role of Novice Hame, one of the nurses who appeared during the Tennant era. Novice Hame is dying of old age, waiting for a last visit from the Doctor, whom she seems to have studied. "I've heard so many stories about him over the years: his hundreds of faces and shapes,"she observes".The men, women and animals that have taken that name. And yet the one who comes for me is so familiar. This is mine."

Novice Hame's comment would make no sense before Doctor who season 12; after all, there had been previously established limits to the regeneration ability of a Time Lord. Those limits have now been removed from the Doctor, which means he has an unlimited number of lives. So when Hame says he knows about "hundreds"From different doctors, there's no reason to suppose she's wrong; in fact, it fits in with a funny Davies' joke. the Sarah Jane Adventureswhich is child friendly Doctor who cleave. In that show, Matt Smith's Doctor claimed to have 507 regenerations.

Novice Hame also suggests that the Doctor can change his form and face: he refers to "men and women and animals."It seems that the Doctor can really change it species when she regenerates. Presumably this power is not shared by the Time Lords, who have never been seen in exotic ways; therefore, Davies implicitly suggests that the Doctor's regenerative capacity surpasses the Time Lords in every possible way. However, it is safe to assume that there is still a limit to the regenerative capacity of the Doctor; Chances are you have to stick to a warm blooded humanoid species, and you will also retain those two hearts.

The Chibnall era has expanded. Doctor whoMythology in unexpected ways. Chibnall has reconciled the Doctor's regenerative abilities, and has introduced Jodie Whittaker as the first female doctor and Jo Martin as the first black female doctor. However, in a fun way, Russell T. Davies has gone a step further, revealing that the Doctor doesn't even have to look like a human. It almost feels like a competition to find the most regenerative retcon, and Chibnall & # 39; s Doctor who Season 13 may offer the next.

