Doctors are in their last defense with the coronavirus flooding their city

It is noisy inside the big blue tent at El Centro Regional Medical Center. Cold air is flying through two giant vents to counter the summer heat. Nurses shout half-instructions in English and Spanish through their N95 masks and face shields to be heard by and among patients.

Tents fill half the parking lot at the hospital, the most visible sign of the uncontrolled spread of Covid-19 in Imperial County in the southeastern corner of California, bordering Arizona and Mexico. The death rate here is the highest in the state.

Hospital CEO Adolphe Edward watches as people suspected of having coronaviruses are screened outside his 161-bed hospital, where he says nearly 90% of patients have tested positive for Covid.

Edward last saw these medical stores deployed in the Iraq War, during his 22 years of service in the Air Force. He did not envision erecting them on American soil, but turned to them when the coronavirus forced him to explode beyond the walls of his hospital.

"We are not used to seeing tents outside of hospitals," says Edward. "When people say it's a war zone, well, a war zone of what? A war zone of us trying to fight Covid-19."

Burning and exhausting work to save lives

The front line in the Covid War in Imperial County begins with the first responders.

At 11 a.m., when temperatures rose to 110 degrees Fahrenheit, an emergency call sent El Centro Fire Department Captain Chad Whitlock to the front yard of a house. Whitlock zipped up his bright yellow Tyvek suit, outfitted in what looks like a diving mask attached to an air pump. It's called a powered air-purifying respirator, or PAPR, that pushes clean filtered air into Whitlock's suit.

Whitlock approached a man, suspected of having Covid, passed out under a tree. He manages to revive him and an ambulance with a stretcher arrives to take him away.

"Emotionally, mentally, he's starting to wear down a lot of us a lot," says Whitlock, his hair wet and his clothes completely drenched in sweat as he takes off his Tyvek suit. "I wish people would really take Covid seriously for all the healthcare workers, the fire department, the EMS teams, our hospital staff. We are flooded. Everyone is very tired … I have been here a long time. with this department. Over 29 years. This is the worst I've ever seen. "

Whitlock returns to the fire station where he will begin a two-hour decontamination process: showering, putting on new clothes, and cleaning all of his equipment. When it's done, the process will begin again, putting on the suit again for the next medical emergency call, which the fire department says has spent every 30 to 60 minutes this summer in this city of 44,000 people.

The patient Whitlock revived is heading to El Centro Regional Medical Center.

"We feel that we are overwhelmed with so many patients," says El Centro regional nurse Stephen Jaime. "They are so sick."

Eleven of the 12 Covid patients in this wing of the ICU are on ventilators, and doctors are doing their best to maintain 12th respiration on their own. The most critically ill patients are in a newly equipped 8-bed unit like another Covid ICU. Nurses like Jaime move back and forth between the sealed rooms, donning PAPR gear similar to that used by Whitlock on the emergency call.

Why is it so bad in Imperial County?

Imperial County has seen far more coronavirus infections, hospitalizations, and deaths than its size warrants. Johns Hopkins University data shows that the county has three times more infections per capita than Los Angeles. And its Covid death rate is almost double that of any other California county.

The surprising figures do not surprise some who know this rural community, mostly Latino. The virus simply exposes the underlying problems, says Luis Olmedo of the Valle Civic Committee, a grassroots justice organization in the Imperial Valley. "We are the poster [son] of those inequalities and the reason why we cannot control Covid."

One in four people in El Centro lives below the poverty line, and unemployment rates have been well above the rest of the country, according to El Centro mayor Efraín Silva.

"Imperial County, even under the best of circumstances, has always had an unemployment rate close to the highest in the nation," Silva said. Before Covid, the unemployment rate was around 18%, compared to 4% nationwide. "And right now we are around 30% unemployment," Silva said.

Pollution has also been a problem for generations, as the American Lung Association said El Centro is among the worst metropolitan areas in the country.

That has contributed to abnormally high rates of asthma and respiratory disease, says Larry Lewis, CEO of the other Imperial County community hospital, Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.

Diabetes and obesity also prevail in the county, Lewis says, all of which make the coronavirus more severe. "When you hear about those who are most severely affected by the disease, ask some follow-up questions about their comorbidities," said Lewis. "You will hear a constant theme that other things are happening."

Harvesting in a pandemic

It is impossible to separate what is happening in Imperial County from the situation on the other side of the border. Just to the south is Mexicali, an industrial city and capital of the Mexican state of Baja California, known mainly for its assembly plants. The same pandemic that is affecting the United States is in Mexico, which now has the fifth highest number of deaths in the world.

And none of that has stopped the daily interaction between border communities. According to Edward, more than 275,000 US citizens, including 30,000 military veterans, and thousands more green card holders live in Mexicali. And many choose their El Centro Regional Medical Center for care, he said. And many Mexicans come to work in Imperial County.

Every morning, as he has for 45 years, Jacinto Moreno leaves his multigenerational home in Mexicali and walks legally through the Calexico border tunnel. At 5:30 a.m., her day begins at Duncan Family Farms.

Moreno, 65, tends to the all-organic fields that grow coriander, Roman hearts, golden beets, and chard that not only fill containers and grocery store shelves in the United States and Canada, but also cross the Atlantic and end up in consumer kitchens in the UK.

He is one of at least 20,000 workers who make the cross-border walk for a living every day, chasing jobs that change with the season. They even work in a pandemic, though before Covid, that number was more than 50,000, according to El Centro city officials.

"That's why in my backpack every day I bring gloves, face masks, I bring additional facial masks," says Moreno, pointing to the camouflage-patterned fabric that covers only his mouth. The badly placed fabric is just an indication of the lack of access to information that Moreno and the other workers have about Covid.

Working conditions on the farm are not bad, he says, and the owners have taken every precaution to prevent an outbreak. He learned to clean his hands with disinfectant boots, hoping that it will keep him and his family free from the virus. He has lost at least four of his fellow farmworkers to the coronavirus, but personally, Moreno believes he is safe, having endured adversity throughout his decades of migratory work.

"I take a lot of vitamins and he looks at me," he says, hitting his chest. "They say to stay inside, but that's worse, because you don't sweat and that cleanses your body."

Misinformation among workers is rampant, says Olmedo, the local justice worker, who warns that the virus knows no borders. To protect Americans, everyone must be helped to contain the spread.

"We must first face inequalities," says Olmedo. "We cannot win a war against Covid in the emergency room."

Preparing the last defense

Lewis, the CEO of Pioneers Memorial, says he is trying to find more capacity for the growing number of patients. "Today we are in a good position to face next month, but I am concerned that this will last for a year."

It is trying to rely on its own resources, fearing that the increase in coronavirus cases in California means that transferring patients to other hospitals will be more difficult.

At The Regional Center, transfers have been occurring daily, as bed space disappears. "In the last 2-3 months we have sent something like 500 patients, which is much, much higher than normal," says Dr. Andrew LaFree, Emergency Medical Director of The Regional Center. The hospital says patients have moved to San Diego, a two-hour drive, as well as northern California.

The head of his hospital, Edward, wrote to California Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris, as well as all the other representatives in his region and state, asking for resources to deal with the "continuous increase in cases". He called for funds for programs serving low-income communities like Imperial County, as well as 28 ICU nurses, 14 respiratory therapists and 20 ventilators, saying the need was "urgent."

He told CNN that he is close to his last defense in his war with Covid. He has one more store. At this time, unused beds and folding chairs are still covered with plastic wrap. But it won't be pristine for much longer. It is the future neighborhood of Covid.

A week or so after each major holiday this year, be it Mother's Day or Memorial Day, The Center has seen an increase in cases, Edward says. And now it's almost a week since July 4th.

"I keep telling people that it is now a pandemic, that it will eventually be endemic," he adds. "Is this really how we want to care for our communities? The answer is no."