Doctors: for all our patients, we prescribe voting at home (opinion)





While the new infections could not be conclusively linked to voting sites, a study by economists at the University of Wisconsin and Ball State University found a "statistically and economically significant association" between in-person voting and the spread of Covid-19 after the elections. Economists estimated that in-person voting was related to some 700 infections, approximately 7.7% of confirmed cases, and that on average a 10% difference in in-person voters by polling place between counties was associated with approximately one 17.7% increase in positive test rate.

No one should have to choose between their vote and their health. That's why voter registration organizations, election advocates, and activists are working to ensure that we do everything we can from now until November to make voting from home a viable option for all citizens of this country. Until now, the chorus calling for expanding the vote at home lacked a crucial voice: healthcare providers.

No other group has felt the impacts of Covid-19 more acutely than healthcare providers in this country. From the shortage of protective equipment to the possibility of rationing care in resource-limited settings, doctors, nurses, social workers and other front-line providers have experienced the severity of this pandemic first-hand.

Doctors have historically advocated for patients' public health: encouraging the adoption of safer seat belts, helmets, and food labeling. An increasing number of physicians are now advocating for home voting access for their patients as part of this public health responsibility. Physician civic engagement groups such as Patient Voting, Med Out the Vote, VotER and a wide range of healthcare partners and others have launched Civic Health Month to ensure that everyone can participate in electoral politics this November in the safest and healthiest way possible.