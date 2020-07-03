Doctors: for all our patients, we prescribe voting at home (opinion)

While the new infections could not be conclusively linked to voting sites, a study by economists at the University of Wisconsin and Ball State University found a "statistically and economically significant association" between in-person voting and the spread of Covid-19 after the elections. Economists estimated that in-person voting was related to some 700 infections, approximately 7.7% of confirmed cases, and that on average a 10% difference in in-person voters by polling place between counties was associated with approximately one 17.7% increase in positive test rate.

No one should have to choose between their vote and their health. That's why voter registration organizations, election advocates, and activists are working to ensure that we do everything we can from now until November to make voting from home a viable option for all citizens of this country. Until now, the chorus calling for expanding the vote at home lacked a crucial voice: healthcare providers.

No other group has felt the impacts of Covid-19 more acutely than healthcare providers in this country. From the shortage of protective equipment to the possibility of rationing care in resource-limited settings, doctors, nurses, social workers and other front-line providers have experienced the severity of this pandemic first-hand.

Doctors have historically advocated for patients' public health: encouraging the adoption of safer seat belts, helmets, and food labeling. An increasing number of physicians are now advocating for home voting access for their patients as part of this public health responsibility. Physician civic engagement groups such as Patient Voting, Med Out the Vote, VotER and a wide range of healthcare partners and others have launched Civic Health Month to ensure that everyone can participate in electoral politics this November in the safest and healthiest way possible.
We helped create VotER, a nonprofit, nonpartisan healthcare voter registration organization. Their mission is to encourage voter participation among patients by having participating providers use the Healthy Democracy Kit. These free kits offer an optional and easy way for patients to begin the process of ordering their ballots by mail on their smartphones while waiting in healthcare settings such as doctor's offices and hospitals. The kits allow providers to use their lanyard with the VotER message asking "ready to vote?" and uses an ID badge backup with a short text code that providers can provide to patients to help them register on their own phones or request an absentee ballot using the TurboVote platform.

This process can be completed in as little as two minutes and has the added benefit of encouraging registrants to vote with optional text reminders about the address of their polling place and the time the polls are open. In less than six weeks, more than 10,000 health doctors, nurses, medical students, and social workers have requested their free Healthy Democracy Kit, and thousands have already been dispatched. Each provider using a kit could generate multiple newly registered voters or voters starting the process to obtain their ballot by mail.

Our reading of this huge early pull is that doctors are waking up to the fact that we have to be in the business of helping our patients make their voices heard safely during this election cycle, given the risks of Covid-19 .

Whether it's a touchscreen, a pen, or a lever, voting requires touching common surfaces that can spread the virus. And with long lines and crowded rooms in most polling places, there are countless opportunities to spread the virus, even with strict social distancing in effect.

Too often, waiting in long lines negatively affects communities already most affected by police brutality and the pandemic. Voters in predominantly black and brown neighborhoods waited nearly a third longer than those in whiter neighborhoods to cast their votes during the 2016 presidential election. Today, these asymmetric wait times translate to higher levels of exposure to the virus. .

Faced with doubts about the safety of voting in person, many voters, especially those most vulnerable to the disease, must decide between choosing not to participate in the democratic process or endangering their health.

Not only would-be voters are at risk. Many poll workers are over the age of 70, a group with an increased risk of Covid-19 mortality.

As we get closer to the November election, healthcare providers must join the chorus of advocates who demand what we, as front-line providers, already know: Patients will be safer if they vote from home. And to provide local election officials with enough time to plan and increase the voting infrastructure at home, now is the time for us to act.

For all of our patients, we prescribe voting at home.

