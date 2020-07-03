Doctors: for all our patients, we prescribe voting at home (opinion)

No one should have to choose between their vote and their health. That's why voter registration organizations, election advocates, and activists are working to ensure that we do everything we can from now until November to make voting from home a viable option for all citizens of this country. Until now, the chorus calling for expanding the vote at home lacked a crucial voice: healthcare providers.
No other group has felt the impacts of Covid-19 more acutely than healthcare providers in this country. From the shortage of protective equipment to the possibility of rationing care in resource-limited settings, doctors, nurses, social workers and other front-line providers have experienced the severity of this pandemic first-hand.
This process can be completed in as little as two minutes and has the added benefit of encouraging registrants to vote with optional text reminders about the address of their polling place and the time the polls are open. In less than six weeks, more than 10,000 health doctors, nurses, medical students, and social workers have requested their free Healthy Democracy Kit, and thousands have already been dispatched. Each provider using a kit could generate multiple newly registered voters or voters starting the process to obtain their ballot by mail.
Our reading of this huge early pull is that doctors are waking up to the fact that we have to be in the business of helping our patients make their voices heard safely during this election cycle, given the risks of Covid-19 .
Whether it's a touchscreen, a pen, or a lever, voting requires touching common surfaces that can spread the virus. And with long lines and crowded rooms in most polling places, there are countless opportunities to spread the virus, even with strict social distancing in effect.
Faced with doubts about the safety of voting in person, many voters, especially those most vulnerable to the disease, must decide between choosing not to participate in the democratic process or endangering their health.
As we get closer to the November election, healthcare providers must join the chorus of advocates who demand what we, as front-line providers, already know: Patients will be safer if they vote from home. And to provide local election officials with enough time to plan and increase the voting infrastructure at home, now is the time for us to act.
For all of our patients, we prescribe voting at home.