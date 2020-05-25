Doctors Report Possible Link Between COVID-19 and Increased Stroke Risk





Rare cases of extremely healthy people suffering from strokes have been reported in the UK and other countries in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Doctors believe that the new coronavirus played a role in those cases that put patients at risk of death. There is a growing number of people who get COVID-19 in the UK. Part of the increase is "a distinctive pattern" of virus-associated stroke incidents, according to David Werring, professor of clinical neurology, and Arvind Chandratheva, consulting neurologist. and Honorary Associate Professor, both from University College London (UCL). A patient who recently experienced both health problems is a man named John. Werring and Chandratheva found their case surprising as she suffered from an acute stroke despite being fit and physically active and having no other risk factors, such as smoking. But John previously recovered from COVID-19. He was about to return home from the hospital when he experienced a series of blood clots in the lung, legs, and brain, leading to a stroke. Werring and Chandratheva said it was not the first time they saw a fit and healthy experience for many patients. blood clots in rapid succession. In April, they treated six people with COVID-19 and similar acute strokes. Five of the patients had a stroke more than a week after showing symptoms of COVID-19, while one patient had blood clots before having symptoms. They all appeared with high blood levels of a protein fragment called D-Dimer, which is linked to abnormal blood clotting.

Doctors also found that patients had elevated levels of ferritin and C-reactive protein in the blood, indicating an exaggerated inflammatory response to the coronavirus.

"We were witnessing the development of a distinctive pattern of stroke associated with the COVID-19 pandemic," Werring and Chandratheva said in an article published in the conversation. "It was becoming increasingly clear that COVID-19 is not just a respiratory disease, and that these blood clot complications were part of an inflammatory state." The two experts cited other cases in New York involving five patients who suffered a stroke due to "large artery occlusions" and high levels of blood clotting markers. Some COVID-19 patients also experienced the same conditions in Wuhan, China – Werring and Chandratheva explained that coronavirus infection can cause a stroke due to the immune system's response to the virus – The body releases a significant amount of inflammatory molecules to fight infection, which could trigger blood clotting. The new coronavirus also binds to proteins in cells called ACE2 receptors. These cells are involved in the body's blood pressure control systems. "Direct invasion of endothelial cells could also cause inflammation of the blood vessels (vasculitis)", said Werring and Chandratheva. "Once If we better understand these mechanisms, it could be possible to attack specific phases of COVID-19 to prevent devastating vascular complications." Experts plan to launch a study in the UK to better understand the link between stroke and COVID-19. The effort also aims to develop a treatment using a marker of the amount of blood clotting, called D-dimer, in patients with coronavirus. A worker uses a forklift to move a body outside of Brooklyn Hospital on March 31, 2020 in New York, United States. Due to an increase in deaths caused by the Coronavirus, hospitals are using refrigerated trucks as morgues on duty. Stephanie Keith / Getty Images.




