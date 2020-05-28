Documentary in motion explores the life of the bipolar comic Wendi Starling

Despite the laughter that viewers might provoke with their material, the life of a standing comic can be incredibly difficult and painful, perhaps much more so than most believe. From director Jorgy Cruz, the documentary Funny Pains delves directly into this invisible part of the comedy business, following the rise of comedian Wendi Starling. The movie will make you laugh at times with its Starling pranks and other featured comics, but it's not exactly a picnic, either, as Starling also touches on his difficult personal traumas.

Wendi Starling has been navigating her comic book career in one of the most exciting moments for a comedian, growing up in business during the peak of "cancel culture" and the #MeToo movement. Standing comedy in particular has seen many changes in recent years due to backlash from social media, and since then comics are expected to keep all their material politically correct. This could reduce the number of people who are offended by the jokes they've heard from comedians on stage, but it has made the comedy business much more competitive and difficult to traverse, making the journey that much more difficult. for Starling. revealed in the documentary.

Although people familiar with his charming and positive demeanor might not guess this, Starling also struggles behind the scenes with bipolar disorder. Through his own words, Starling speaks in Funny pains about the main issues the condition has brought her into her everyday life, including things like paranoid visions of intruders at home that keep her awake for days on end; In one story, Starling says that imagining actor Hugh Jackman comforting her actually made her feel better. A rape survivor, Starling also reveals the devastating story of her sexual assault, and the truth is, it's very difficult to hear. Still, as a fun woman in the background, Starling has managed to use humor to deal with these situations, incorporating some of these horrible stories into her standing footage.

In addition to Starling, Funny pains features a handful of other comedians who tell some of their own stories of danger during their respective careers. Nikki Glaser, Bonnie McFarlane, Rich Vos, and Jim Norton are among those featured in the documentary, sharing stories of stage bombings and touching the trials and tribulations of what it takes to become a successful comic book. Comic books, in particular, shed a lot of light on what it's like for them in the comedy business, opening the curtain to reveal the immense behind-the-scenes difficulties that are masked by the laughter-inducing material on stage.

Sometimes the funniest people can be the ones dealing with the most pain, and those who are only familiar with Starling's work on stage may find it surprising to know of her struggles with bipolar disorder and other serious situations involved in her journey. trying to do it. The comedy business. Funny pains She manages to show Starling in a different light so that people understand her much more. Despite the serious theme, Starling also keeps things funny, and her comic point of view and artist skills keep Funny pains a very fun watch to the end.

You can delve into Starling's journey now as Funny pains it's now available to watch on demand, and you can also watch the official trailer below, courtesy of October Coast on YouTube.

