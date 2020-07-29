Dodgers, Astros benches cleared after Joe Kelly calls Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa

The Los Angeles Dodgers' first showdown with the Houston Astros since the cheating scandal rocked the 2017 World Series champions was a frenzy Tuesday night.

The banks would empty out during Los Angeles '5-2 victory over Houston thanks to Dodgers' Joe Kelly pitches toward Astros hitters Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa.

Kelly buzzed Bregman and Correa's heads in the sixth inning. He launched himself behind Bregman for a walk and his shot at Correa was overhead.

Looking outward, the pitches aimed at Bregman and Correa appeared to be a measure of revenge against the Astros for cheating during the 2017 season.

An MLB investigation earlier this year revealed an elaborate scheme established by the Astros to steal signs and alert players when a breaking ball was approaching. Astros staff members would hit a trash can when they received the sign for a camera installed in center field in Minute Maid Park. The Dodgers would lose to the Astros in the World Series that year.

Kelly, however, denied deliberately dropping the Astros' head.

"No. When he was with the Red Sox we beat them at '18 '," he said. "It's one of those things that I throw competitively. With no fans here, it's easy to hear a few things (from the opposite haven) … there's something they apparently didn't get along too well with. "

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was also unsure.

"I really don't know, to be honest," he said. "I know he got behind Bregman 3-0 and lost a fastball. I really don't think there is any intention behind that. I think those boys were a little offended. Even Correa's, that was a breakout ball that just fell back. ”

Astros manager Dusty Baker said Kelly was singing to Correa, but nothing was said to provoke the pitcher.

"What really angered everyone … is when he said, 'Nice swing b — h,'" Baker said. "What are you supposed to do then?"

Baker added: "We didn't say anything. We didn't start anything. But we didn't take anything either."

Correa and Bregman did not speak to reporters after the game.

Associated Press contributed to this report.