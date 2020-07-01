Dodgers family Andrew Toles found 'relief' in arrest, seek help for the gardener: & # 39; We need to take him home & # 39;

The family of Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles is seeking help after he was arrested in Florida last week when he was found sleeping behind an airport and rejected requests to leave.

When Toles' police photo was shared and retweeted on the infinite spectrum of the Internet, his sister, Morgan, told USA Today in a story published Monday that her family felt "relief."

"It is really crazy to say it, but the photo was really the best," he told the newspaper. "We didn't know if he was dead or alive."

Morgan Toles told USA Today that she and her family have been seeking help for Major Leaguer for more than a year. Her brother, who is still on the Dodgers' restricted list, has been in and out of jail and continues to move from city to city. Her sister said last week's arrest was the first time it was made public.

According to the report, a similar incident occurred in Kentucky about two weeks ago and he was in a Hong Kong prison for a month during the winter, for allegedly stealing food at a service station. Morgan Toles needed help from the United States Embassy to get him out.

"The last time I saw my brother, I don't even know," Morgan Toles told USA Today. "I haven't heard his voice, God knows how long. The only difference between my brother and the homeless people who walk the streets of Los Angeles is that he made money. That's it. We want to help him a lot. We are doing everything we can" .

Andrew Toles' father Alvin also expressed some helplessness in the situation.

"You cry every day, you pray every day," said Alvin Toles. "It is a relief to know that he is alive. And now there is no need to hide anything. Everyone now knows that he has a mental illness.

“Perhaps this is how God intended this to end. Now people know it. People come up and ask how to help.

"We just need to find him. We need to bring him home. But he keeps running. He is in this state of paranoia. He is running away from people. He just keeps running as if someone was chasing him. "

Toles, 28, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia earlier this year, according to USA Today. His family has kept his secret and his whereabouts a secret. When the Dodgers placed him on the restricted list, the team told reporters it was for "personal reasons."

His family seeks guardianship over him.