Dodgers' Kenley Jansen reports to camp after having COVID-19

Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen was late for summer camp after testing positive for COVID-19.

The three-time All-Star closer has said in a video conference Sunday that he believes he contracted the virus from his 4-year-old son Kaden. He said the boy had a fever, among other symptoms, which led his wife to suggest that all family members be tested.

Jansen said his wife, Gianni, and their 7-year-old daughter Natalia tested positive, but that their first test was negative. A day later, it also tested positive. The couple has another son, Kyrian, who turns 2 in August. The family has been quarantined at their home in Los Angeles.

Jansen said he is "fine and better now."

"It is real," he said of the global pandemic. Everyone in the world, take it seriously. Wear your mask at all times, if you can. Because, believe me, it happens very fast. Once my son got it, I saw how fast it can spread. We try to do everything, but we all succeed at home. ”

Jansen said he did not consider opting out of the 60-game season despite having heart problems in the past. In November 2018, Jansen underwent a cardiac ablation procedure after being diagnosed with irregular heartbeat problems seven years earlier.

"I always wanted to play, I love this game. I want to do it for the fans, ”said the 32-year-old reliever.

Jansen did not show up for the team's first official training on July 3. At the time, manager Dave Roberts said he couldn't say why.

"He seems to be in good shape. I know he is delighted to be back with his teammates," said Roberts on Sunday. “When one of yours is affected by something, then it certainly hits more at home. It makes us even more aware. "

However, Roberts said, Jansen would not be treated differently for having the virus.

Jansen said he hopes to be ready for the season opener on July 23 at home against the San Francisco Giants.