Dodgers poised to be baseball's next dynasty

The past 30 World Series have brought glory and immortality to 18 different franchises, none of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Assuming job discord doesn't kill baseball and coronavirus doesn't kill pro sports in North America, which team would you select to win most of the next 30 fall classics?

I'm going with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers, losers of the 2017 and 2018 championships to two teams (the Astros and the Red Sox, natch) who were found guilty of illegally stealing signals, appear to be very well positioned in both the short and long term. Let's count the ways:

1. Major League Talent. According to FanGraphs 'calculations, the Dodgers' 58.9 victories over the replacement in 2019 marked the National League by a wide margin; the Nationals came in second with 48.3. While they lost pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu in free agency and traded outfielder Alex Verdugo to the Red Sox, the latter brought back the mega-talented Mookie Betts and David Price, though Price has chosen to exit this season out of concerns. by coronavirus.

2. Minor league talent. MLB.com ranks the Dodgers' system third overall, behind the Rays and Padres, and that's after giving up a few gems to buy Betts.

3. Property. While the Dodgers have come under fire for staying below the luxury tax threshold in each of the past two seasons, they opened their wallets to trade for Betts and have declared their interest in retaining the impending free agent in the long term. They also tried to attract Gerrit Cole with an eight-year, $ 300 million offer. No one questions the financial power of the Guggenheim group.

4. Main office. Baseball COO Andrew Friedman put the Rays' impressive streak of excellence to the test from 2008 to 2013, and has led the Dodgers to five consecutive Western National League titles while reviewing the pipeline of development since he changed. Coast.

5. No nemesis. While the Yankees face almost annual worthy hurdles in the mighty Sawx and & # 39; Stros, no National League team has come up in a similar fashion. The Nationals, who dumped the Dodgers in the National League Division Series last year, could be that team, just like the historic rival giants. The Dodgers, however, have a healthy advantage.