DOE will investigate Staten Island deputy director to post on Facebook

The New York City Department of Education plans to launch an investigation into a Staten Island deputy principal for a post on her Facebook page that unleashes a torrent of "anti-black" dog whistles on Facebook, infuriating people who They wear $ 200 sneakers while living in public attendance – in a "privilege" rule, the Post has learned.

Dorp High School's new assistant principal, Deborah Morse-Cunningham, will be investigated for the racially charged comment that appeared on her social media account, asking "what is a privilege?"



"Privilege wears $ 200 sneakers when you've never had a job. Privilege is wearing $ 300 Beats headphones while living on public assistance," reads the post, which has since been removed.

"Privilege is living in subsidized public housing where you don't have a water bill, where rising property taxes and rents and energy costs have absolutely no effect on the amount of food you can put on your table. "he adds.

A "concerned parent" saw the post and started an online petition to have Morse-Cunningham removed from his post, where, according to city records, he makes more than $ 130,000 a year.

"As someone responsible for the guardianship of our youth, this rhetoric is especially troublesome and problematic, to say the least," the petition says, calling the statement "anti-black."

"This leads me to question what kinds of practices it has instilled in the New Dorp High School culture, and in what kind of environment our children, especially young blacks, are learning," he adds.

The school's minority enrollment is 49 percent, but 60 percent of its students are economically disadvantaged, according to the U.S. News and World Report.

In a statement, the New York City DOE said the publication was reported for investigation.

"The DOE is opposed to racism, and schools must be safe and inclusive learning environments," said press secretary Miranda Barbot.

"Teachers and staff have a responsibility to uphold those values, and the principal reported this incident for investigation," added Barbot.

A woman who answered a call made to a number listed as Morse-Cunningham said she did not know her.