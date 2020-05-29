Does sitting too long make you feel pain? Here's what to do about it





Working from home is slowly becoming the new normal, but that can mean you can sit around all day. This is what you should do when your buttocks start to hurt. Here's What You Should Do When the coronavirus pandemic strikes and we are all forced to work from the comfort of our homes, it's hard to deny that many of us have looked at our sofas or beds with excitement because it surely beats boring office chair. However, while the idea of ​​sitting all day in bed or on the couch while working sounds like a match made in heaven, the unfortunate truth is that it actually has consequences for our physical well-being, especially our butt. In fact, some of you may already be experiencing it, either as a pain around the back or a pain in the same area each time you stand up to walk. And the dangers go far beyond simple aches and pains, as studies show that people who sit for longer periods of time are at higher risk for obesity. In fact, people with obesity sit an average of two hours more each day than people of normal weight.

"Observational data from more than a million people reveals that the more sedentary you are, the more likely you are to die sooner," said John Abraham, managing director of RapidPhysiocare.

So where do we go from here? Well, the first and most important step to help alleviate this is to change your habits, especially when your lifestyle has become more sedentary. "A sedentary lifestyle causes pain and tension in the gluteal muscles and hip flexors when they are lengthened and tightened," said the chief musculoskeletal physiotherapist at Physio & Sole Clinic. “So you should avoid sitting too long in the same position. Start walking and do some gentle stretching. ” Doing basic exercises that focus on your back and glutes can also do wonders. Experts recommend doing butt stretches and hamstring stretches as part of a regular routine. Lateral hip abductions and double bridges can also help relieve pain. Also, living a more active lifestyle, even while still indoors, might help. Lastly, improving your posture can also help your back. You can do this by sitting up straight and making sure your monitor is at or slightly below eye level. Take walking breaks throughout the day as well. Sitting for extremely long periods of time can increase the risk of heart disease. Pexels, Public Domain. [TagsToTranslate] bum



