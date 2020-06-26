Does the Knights of Columbus accept the discarded statue of Columbus? That's new to them: report

The city downed a statue of Christopher Columbus who spent nearly 130 years in New Haven, Connecticut, this week, and now his next resting place seems uncertain, according to a report.

A city statement said authorities were "planning to have him reside at the Knights of Columbus Museum." However, a spokesman for the Roman Catholic fraternal organization said he was not directly informed of such a plan.

"I am not aware of … conversations with the city to bring the statue to the Knights of Columbus Museum," Joseph Cullen told the New Haven Register. "They haven't compromised us."

Cullen said getting the Columbus statue to fit the museum could be a problem, as a large part of the institution is being converted into a pilgrimage center to honor its founder, Michael McGivney.

He told the newspaper that what happens next should be determined through community dialogue.

"We believe that there should be a community dialogue among all concerned citizens about what happens to the statue and whether anything will replace it," Cullen said, according to the report.

The statues of many historical figures have come under increased scrutiny in recent weeks following the death of George Floyd in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis.

Those who call for the removal of the Columbus statues believe that it caused centuries of genocide against indigenous populations in the Americas and is a symbol of intolerance and colonialism.

The New Haven statue was reportedly demolished hours after several skirmishes arose of people defending the historic landmark and others who wanted it to be removed.

Approximately 40 to 50 people came out to defend the statue before its removal, with more than 150 people on both sides appearing a few hours later, police estimated.

“There were some comments that were racist, there were some fights, and an individual protesting the demolition of the statue hit another man, hit a counter-protester in the back of the head. Obviously it's very concerning and disappointing, "said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, according to the newspaper.

Supporters of his removal were heard yelling, "Take him down!", With some signs relating to the Black Lives Matter movement.

"There will be a change," a woman was reportedly singing with a megaphone, according to the Register.

Those who wanted to keep the statue described it as an important part of Italian-American heritage and history.

"This is absolutely absurd to allow this to happen," one resident told the newspaper. "What's Next George Washington and Abraham Lincoln?"

City spokesman Gage Frank said no formal talks have yet been held with the Knights of Columbus, although he called the museum "a potential place where the statue may reside from leaders of the Italian-American community."

"Right now, the statue of Christopher Columbus is in the custody of the city," said Frank. "We will update the public when there is a plan for the future of the statue."