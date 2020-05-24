Does the new coronavirus come from minks? Dutch authorities believe yes





One measure to adequately help curb rapidly increasing cases of COVID-19 is to determine where they came from. To date, most have focused on humans, although some claim that the coronavirus could also originate from animals. Unfortunately, there is no solid evidence to support animal-to-human infection. However, the first case may have been reported. Dutch authorities are investigating a case in which a mink may have transmitted the COVID-19 strain to a farm worker since the outbreak began in Wuhan, China. According to a CNN report, minders on a mink farming farm may be linked to the pandemic. It was in April when they noticed that some of the animals had difficulty breathing. The new research results believe it is plausible to think that humans could become infected through minks. EuroNews reported that the person who was infected with the COVID-19 virus had strains similar to those of an animal found in the area. The discovery is not new. Similar cases were discovered on two farms in the Netherlands in April. At that time, the workers found that several animals also had difficulty breathing. Most thought that the infection was caused by humans. But one case now shows that it can be the other way around. Development has lifted restrictions on mink farms. This includes stricter control for all farms in the Netherlands and requiring employees to wear protective gear. Animals and manure on infected farms are prohibited from leaving their sites. In addition, Dutch Agriculture Minister Carola Schouten said the outbreak could be related to cats. At least one was positive. Cats are now banned and cannot enter the mink farm facility. "These new research results have a major impact on mink company owners, families and employees, as well as local communities," said Schouten.

COVID-19 transmission has been linked to animals, but the latest one is closest to testing the theory. Bats have been pinpointed as the likely culprit where it all started, though no endorsement has yet been reported.

Animals have not been spared from contracting the coronavirus. In a previous post, a tiger at the Bronx Zoo was reported to be the first confirmed case of such a COVID-19. Nadia, a four-year-old Malay tiger tested positive for the coronavirus in April.




