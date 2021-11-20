Dogs in Space is a show on Netflix that has lots of action and adventure. It was created by Jeremiah Cortez. His company, Atomic Cartoons, made it with Netflix Animation.

Dogs in Space is coming to Netflix soon. People are curious about it because the title sounds like other shows on Netflix.

The name of the show is what it is about. The show is about dogs who are in space. It will be fun to see! The Kid series comes from Atomic Cartoons, the same studio that made The Last Kids on Earth, Hida, and Mighty Express. It is a cartoon for children. It is 2D and animated.

The animated series is coming soon to Netflix. It was first announced in June 2021. We shared with you everything we know about the upcoming kid animated series below.

What is the expected release date of Dogs in Space?

The release date for this kid’s series is November 18, 2021. You can watch it on a streaming service at 12:01 a.m PT/3:01 a.m ET on that day.

What is the expected plot of Dogs in Space?

The gist is that the dog’s name is Garbage and he takes risks. He is captain of one of many exploratory shuttles. Their mission is to find a new, inhabitable planet for humans. Humans made Earth uninhabitable. They need to find another planet.

Garbage is about to give this green, globby alien a phaser when it goes off. The green slimy alien gets mad and attacks Garbage. Stella comes to help Garbage and is the more practical first officer. Nomi is a pilot and she is small. She shoots first and asks questions later.

Chinese is a police officer. He can create shields around himself. Ed has lots of water in his mouth so he can drink it easily with his teeth. A Jack Russell Terrier who likes to steal things and Loaf, a nervous surveillance officer who is stationed back on the Embark, the main ship.

The crew of Pluto found a perfect planet. It wasn’t on any charts, but they had to go back to the Embark for fuel before they could look at it more. But first Garbage, who is one of the captains, will have to deal with Happy (JP Karliak), another captain. He is on the Council that rules the ship, and Garbage’s recklessness is about to get him and other people suspended. But that mysterious planet is begging to be explored. Garbage cooks up a plan to sneak out with help from Ed and Loaf back on the Embark.

What is the voice cast Dogs in Space?

ADVERTISEMENT

The Crew of Pluto

Haley Joel Osment as Garbage, the corgi captain of Pluto who is determined to find a new home for humanity.

Gracen Newton as Puppy Garbage

Sarah Chalke as Stella, a Rough Collie who is the sensible tactical officer of Pluto.

Kimiko Glenn as Nomi, a Shih Tzu who is Pluto’s brash, excitable pilot.

Sophie Jean Wu as Puppy Nomi

Chris Parnell as Ed, a kleptomania Jack Russell terrier who serves as an “ambassador”.

Dawson Griffen as Puppy Ed

David Lopez as Chonies, a chihuahua who is Pluto’s med/tech officer and a yes-man.

Dylan Alvarado as Puppy Chonies

William Jackson Harper as Loaf, a nervous bulldog surveillance officer who helps the crew from the Embark.

Debra Wilson as Kira, a bitter husky who was sent to space before the Embark and was stranded on a planet till the crew rescued her.

Nova Reed as Puppy Kira

Recurring

JP Karliak as Happy, the poodle captain of Venus and a member of the Council who antagonizes Garbage.

Wilson as Duchess, a St. Bernard who is a member of the Council.

Michael Dorn as Pistachio Soup, the head of the Council.

John DiMaggio as Gen. Huntrods, a human general who’s part of the program of sending dogs to find a new home for humans.

Jerry, a security guard on the Embark.

Vyvy Nguyen is Chelsea, Garbage’s human who is a scientist back on Earth.

Deedee Magno Hall as Penelope, a Tibetan Spaniel who is the Embark’s dog trainer and once a prize-winning show dog.

Rena Strober as Luna/Maple/Olga

Related post: Mission Impossible 7: All Information Related to it

Related Post: Chicago Fire Season 11: All you need to know

Related Post: The Flight Attendant Season 2: Release Date, Plot and Star Cast