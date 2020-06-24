DOH Report Shows New York Did Not Report Police-Related Civilian Deaths

On Tuesday night, the city's Health Department quietly released a draft of the 2017 report that revealed that the city largely failed to report deaths involved by police in a recent five-year period.

Authorities rejected the report shortly before midnight when the main results arrived, claiming that the publication of the draft document showed the City Council's commitment to "transparency and accountability."

"We learned that our own system for recording these deaths, the same system applied by the federal government to all jurisdictions, is flawed," said the Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot said in a statement Tuesday night posted on Twitter..

"We will continue to work with partner agencies to correct the process and ensure that what we present accurately reflects what is happening in our communities."

The existence of the investigation, which examined police-related deaths from 2010 to 2015, was first reported on Friday by The New York Times.

During the five-year period the Health Department examined, the city reported an official count of 46 police-related deaths.

But the Health Department, led by then Commissioner Mary Bassett, identified 105 people who were killed by police or during police encounters.

The findings in the report also shed light on the racial divide among those who died during police encounters.

Six black and five Hispanic people, who were unarmed at the time, had died in police encounters, according to the report.

But zero unarmed white people were killed by police, according to the report's results.

"Mortality data reveals truths about inequity, injustice, and structural injustice in our society," Barbot said in his statement.

The report pointed to a factor why the city's public account of police-related deaths from 2010-2015 did not meet the investigated results.

A third of the 61 identified legal intervention deaths were never labeled as police related on the deceased's death certificate, according to the report.

In other cases, as The Times reported, the city often excludes the death of someone who dies in traffic in a police pursuit on its official count.

The release came four days after the fact sheet revealed the report's existence and after Mayor Bill de Blasio promised to release the report, "whatever it is."

"My memory is that, whatever the Health Department was looking at, I honestly don't remember a very consistent effort there because my message to them would be, of course, if they see something that we need to understand better, you know, let's keep going," Hizzoner said.

"Whatever it is, we will launch it and launch it quickly. I will arrive at an exact date, but very quickly," the mayor had said.