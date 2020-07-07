DOJ Awards $ 2.2 Million for Community Police Projects

The Justice Department on Tuesday announced $ 2.2 million in funding for law enforcement agencies focused on community policing projects, calling the programs "critical."

Funding went to agencies and stakeholders through the Community Oriented Police Services Office and the Microgrants Program for Community Police Development.

The director of the Office of Community Oriented Police Services, Phil Keith, announced 29 awards Tuesday with amounts ranging from $ 15,000 to $ 100,000.

"The Microgrants CPD Program is a critical resource for advancing innovative community policing projects across the country," Keith said in a statement. "These strategic investments by the COPS Office pay huge dividends to state and local law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve."

The funding, according to the Department of Justice, will be used to build the capacity of local, state and tribal law enforcement agencies to implement community policing strategies.

The Justice Department said applicants were invited to come up with creative ideas about community involvement, problem solving, or organizational change to support community policing.

Programs would focus on changes in human trafficking, meeting the challenges of rural law enforcement, the safety and well-being of officers, school safety, staffing, and assignment studies, victim-centered approaches, violent crime and youth participation.

"These awards are announced at a critical time for our country, when community policing strategies are sorely needed to improve police and community relations," the Justice Department said Tuesday.

Last month, the Justice Department awarded nearly $ 400 million in grants to nearly 600 state and local police departments to hire more officers as part of a federal community policing program.

"The Department of Justice (DOJ) is committed to providing the police officers and sheriffs of our great nation with the necessary resources, tools and support," Attorney General William Barr said in a statement. "The most valuable assets of a law enforcement agency are the men and women who risk their lives every day in the name of protecting and serving their communities."

Funding will come from DOJ's Office of Community Oriented Police Services (also known as the COPS Office) and its associated recruitment program.

The focus of the COPS Office is to enhance trust and mutual respect between law enforcement officials and the communities they serve. Since the mid-1990s, the office says it has invested more than $ 14 billion in departments across the United States, but the latest round of funding from the long-standing program comes when communities across the country see protests and riots in the wake of the death of George Floyd, which occurred while in police custody in Minneapolis, and amid calls by some to remove the police.

In total, local law enforcement agencies will be able to hire up to 2,732 full-time officers with the funds, the Justice Department said in a press release last month.

