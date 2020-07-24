DOJ surveillance report reveals understaffing contributed to Covid outbreak in California prison







At FCC Lompoc in Santa Barbara County, a national order to restrict the movement of prison staff was not fully implemented for more than two weeks due to staff shortages, possibly allowing workers to carry the virus Inside the prison walls, a review Thursday by the Department of Justice Inspector General's Office was found.

Two staff members who reported to work in late March with coronavirus symptoms underwent a weak screening process, and one inmate who complained of coronavirus symptoms on March 22 was neither isolated nor examined for days, according to the report. .

The Lompoc review represents the first official scrutiny of coronavirus management by the federal prison system after months of dire warnings from advocates and politicians that more needed to be done to protect the vulnerable prison population. Ninety-eight federal inmates have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic, including four in California prison.

In April, when the number of inmate cases in the federal system increased to 500, the inspector general's office announced that it would begin remote inspections of a selection of the 122 facilities of the Bureau of Prisons. Since then, the surveillance office surveyed more than 38,000 prison employees across the country and conducted telephone interviews with staff, as well as a review of documents and data at 16 sites. The Lompoc report, as well as a second report on FCC Tucson in Arizona, are the first to be released, with more expected in the coming months.