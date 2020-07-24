DOJ surveillance report reveals understaffing contributed to Covid outbreak in California prison

At FCC Lompoc in Santa Barbara County, a national order to restrict the movement of prison staff was not fully implemented for more than two weeks due to staff shortages, possibly allowing workers to carry the virus Inside the prison walls, a review Thursday by the Department of Justice Inspector General's Office was found.
Two staff members who reported to work in late March with coronavirus symptoms underwent a weak screening process, and one inmate who complained of coronavirus symptoms on March 22 was neither isolated nor examined for days, according to the report. .
The Lompoc review represents the first official scrutiny of coronavirus management by the federal prison system after months of dire warnings from advocates and politicians that more needed to be done to protect the vulnerable prison population. Ninety-eight federal inmates have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic, including four in California prison.
In April, when the number of inmate cases in the federal system increased to 500, the inspector general's office announced that it would begin remote inspections of a selection of the 122 facilities of the Bureau of Prisons. Since then, the surveillance office surveyed more than 38,000 prison employees across the country and conducted telephone interviews with staff, as well as a review of documents and data at 16 sites. The Lompoc report, as well as a second report on FCC Tucson in Arizona, are the first to be released, with more expected in the coming months.
The Bureau of Prisons said in a statement after the reports were released that it had since rectified almost all of the problems identified by the inspector general in Lompoc, and that many of the problems noted there had resulted from the agency simply following the guidelines. from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
"These findings should be placed in context, as these were unique circumstances in which BOP, along with the rest of the country, was learning about how to treat and manage this new virus," the agency said.
"I don't think anyone was ready for this Covid, so we are dealing with it as well as the others, and I would be proud to say that we are doing quite well," said Michael Carvajal in his first interview. since he was named director during the pandemic.
The Bureau of Prisons has taken a wide range of measures since the virus was first detected: close visits, institute quarantines for all new inmates, and temporarily move the country's 150,000 federal prisoners into close isolation.
Attorney General William Barr also ordered prison officials to expand programs to free certain vulnerable inmates from early hospitalization in an effort to protect them from the virus and reduce the population of overloaded facilities.
While the report released Thursday found that the Bureau of Prisons had increased resources to an office that considered inmates for early release, reducing processing times from months to just two weeks, applying the new skills to release Prisoners early as a result of the pandemic was "extremely limited" in Lompoc. According to the inspector's overhaul, only eight inmates had been transferred to home confinement under the new programs in mid-May, while more than 900 had fallen ill with the virus there.
In its statement on Thursday, the Bureau of Prisons said it was making a "concerted effort to speed up" the processing of home confinement cases in Lompoc.
For those who remained behind bars, their access to medical treatment was limited by a severe shortage of staff. When the outbreak hit Lompoc, medical staff at the prison was only 62%. As a result, the prison's ability to detect prisoners for coronavirus symptoms was impaired, the report concludes. Since then, the Bureau of Prisons has sent additional medical personnel, as well as correctional officers, to prisons facing personnel shortages, including Lompoc.
Seventy percent of Lompoc staff surveyed by the inspector general's office also said that staff needed more personal protective equipment, and 36% said inmates needed more hygiene products, even though weeks in prison provided masks. and hygiene kits in the pandemic.
By contrast, no inmate tested positive for coronavirus at Tucson federal prison, whose response to the pandemic was detailed in the second report released by the inspector general on Thursday.
That report found that adequate levels of staff and empty housing units that could be converted to quarantine space allowed the facility to prevent the virus from being introduced from the outside world. Still, 77% of staff surveyed by the inspector general's office at Tucson Prison said they wanted more protective gear.