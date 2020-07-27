Doja Cat tested positive for coronavirus after minimizing it

During an Instagram Live on her verified account, the sometimes controversial rapper and singer said she was not afraid of the virus and had some words from NSFW for those who did.

"It is a flu," he told his followers. "You just take Mucinex (a cold and flu medicine) and drink water, tea, and sleep. That's all you have to do."

Now he has revealed that he contracted coronavirus.

The "Say So" star told Capital XTRA that she was unsure how she had contracted it, but has since recovered.