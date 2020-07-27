Doja Cat tested positive for coronavirus after minimizing it

During an Instagram Live on her verified account, the sometimes controversial rapper and singer said she was not afraid of the virus and had some words from NSFW for those who did.
"It is a flu," he told his followers. "You just take Mucinex (a cold and flu medicine) and drink water, tea, and sleep. That's all you have to do."
Now he has revealed that he contracted coronavirus.
The "Say So" star told Capital XTRA that she was unsure how she had contracted it, but has since recovered.
"I'm fine now," he said. "It was a four-day symptom phenomenon, but now I'm fine."
Doja Cat made headlines in May when she was accused of engaging in racist online conversations in the past, and a song she released in 2015 titled "Dindu Nuffin" resurfaced.
The song's title refers to a racist insult used to mock victims of police brutality.
The 24-year-old artist denied participating in racist conversations online.