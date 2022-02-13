Dollface is set to return for Season 2 on Hulu. The series follows the story of a woman who navigates her life after her breakup and rekindles her friendship with long-lost friends. The first season ended with a lot of unresolved tension between the main characters, so I can’t wait to see what happens in Season 2. This show is a great example of how female friendship can be both hilarious and heartbreaking at the same time. If you’re looking for a new show to watch, Dollface is definitely worth checking out!

What will Dollface season 2 bring?

The female-fronted series is now coming back for season 2. The second season of the series starts over one year after the start of lockdown with the ladies ready to leave their plant-filled apartments and reenter society. They are now out on dating sites looking for new potential love interests, attending brunches where they can make connections that might lead towards something more serious (or not). With the impending 30th birthdays of all these women looming near, they start to reflect on their lives and accomplishments so far. Realizing that there is still plenty left for them in this world if only it could be figured out what exactly that entails!

The second season of this show will take place many years in the future from where it left off. With time having passed and changed so much, these damsels should be relieved to learn that their issues are all resolved now- unless something new comes along!

When is the second season coming up?

The second season of the series will be coming around Valentine’s day. It will be hitting the screens on Hulu on February 11, 2022.

How many episodes are there?

The second season will be having ten episodes in total. Make sure you have your favourite drinks and popcorn by your side while you binge-watch the new season.

These ten episodes are as follows,

Episode 1- “Travel Agent”

Episode 2- “Right-Hand Woman”

Episode 3- “Boss Lady”

Episode 4- “Power Player”

Episode 5- “Miss Codependent”

Episode 6- “Space Cadet”

Episode 7- “Molly”

Episode 8- “Homecoming Queen”

Episode 9- “Princess Charming”

Episode 10- “Birthday Girl”

What happened in season 1?

In the first season of Dollface, we met Jules Wiley. She is at her lowest point in life after being left by Jeremy. She reconnects with her friends Madison and Stella who she had lost touch with after prioritizing the boyfriend over girlfriends. The girls go through the typical post-breakup dramas – parties, moving out of their houses, and even catfights. But they also make some additions to their group when quirky Izzy joins them on this journey.

As the series proceeds, Jules is frequently encountered with visions of a cat lady who provides pearls of help to her to move on with her life. When her friends see that she’s not getting any better, they encourage the notion of going on a rebound with Wes -a vet she met at the park.

Who is in the cast?

The series is created by Jordan Weiss. It is jointly produced by Melanie J. Elin, Michael Gray, and Solomon Georgio. The series is executively produced by Ira Ungerleider, Jordan Weiss, Kat Dennings, and Margot Robbie among many others.

The series is starred Kat Dennings as Jules Wiley, Brenda Song as Madison Maxwell, Shay Mitchell as Stella Cole, and Esther Povitsky as Izzy Levine. It also has Beth Grant as Cat Lady, Connor Hines as Jeremy, Brianne Howey as Alison B, Vella Lovell as Alison S, Malin Åkerman as Celeste, Goran Visnjic as Colin, Matthew Gray Gubler as Wes, among numerous others.

