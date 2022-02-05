Dollface is a new show on Hulu that is sure to entertain. The show follows the life of Jules, a 20-something woman who is trying to figure out her life. Jules has just been dumped by her long-term boyfriend and moves back in with her parents. She turns to her three best friends for support and guidance. Dollface is a hilarious show that will keep you entertained from start to finish!

The series has been created by Jordan Weiss.

What did the series follow?

The series followed the life of Jules. Having been dumped by her longtime boyfriend, Jules now has to face her own imagination to enter the world of women again and renew the female relationships she left behind.

What were some of the funniest moments?

Some of the funniest moments in Dollface were when Jules was trying to figure out what she wanted in life. She would often get into silly arguments with her friends or do things that she later regretted. The show is full of laugh-out-loud moments that will have you glued to your screen!

Is Dollface worth watching?

Dollface is definitely worth watching if you’re looking for a good comedy show with some heart. Dollface has so much to offer viewers, whether it’s the hilarious characters or just watching Jules try and navigate her new life without any help from anyone around her! Dollface won’t disappoint.

Who is in Dollface Season 2?

The series stars Kat Dennings as Jules Wiley. We also have Brenda Song as Madison Maxwell, Shay Mitchell as Stella Cole, and Esther Povitsky as Izzy Levine.

What’s the cast saying?

Kat Dennings said, “In Dollface, we have a very funny and poignant show that I think will strike a chord with audiences. The characters are deeply flawed but lovable and the cast had an absolute blast making it.”

Brenda Song said, “I’m so excited to be playing Madison Maxwell in Dollface. She is the queen bee of L.A., beautiful, popular, and ruthless. But beneath her tough exterior is a vulnerable woman who just wants to be loved.”

Shay Mitchell said, “Dollface is such an amazing project with hilarious writing and characters that I instantly fell in love with. It’s been great to team up once again with my friends at Warner Bros. Television for another series.”

Esther Povitsky said, “I’m so thrilled to be a part of Dollface. It’s such an original and funny show with characters that I can’t wait to play.”

Is there season 2?

Yes, the second season is coming soon. The series will be aired on February 11, 2022.

How many episodes are there?

The second season is going to have a total of 10 episodes. The episode’s title has been released. They are:

“Travel Agent”

“Right-Hand Woman”

“Boss Lady”

“Power Player”

“Miss Codependent”

“Space Cadet”

“Molly”

“Homecoming Queen”

“Princess Charming”

“Birthday Girl”

Why is the series Dollface so special?

Dollface is special because it’s relatable. The show follows the life of a young woman, which is pretty common. It doesn’t focus on some extraordinary event but instead shows how Jules handles typical day-to-day situations. This makes the series more interesting to watch and easier for people to connect with the characters.

What are people saying about Dollface?

So far, Dollface has been met with positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series holds a rating of 56% based on 25 reviews, with an average rating of 5.77/10.

And on Metacritic, its score is the weighted average score of 54 out of 100 based on reviews from 12 critics, indicating “mixed or average reviews”. Audiences have given Dollface an average rating of 71% on IMDb. People seem to love the humor in the show as well as its relatability.

Despite Dollface’s mixed critical reviews, the series has been renewed for a second season by Hulu. This goes to show that Dollface is resonating with people and they are enjoying watching it. Season one is only ten episodes long, so if you’re looking for a new show to watch on Hulu, I would definitely check out Dollface!