Dolores Catania, star of & # 39; RHONJ & # 39 ;, undergoes tummy tuck and liposuction surgery after a 25-pound weight loss

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Dolores Catania lost 25 pounds and recently had a tummy tuck and liposuction to tone her slim figure.

"I had lost 25 lbs. From dieting and was still not completely comfortable with my body. I still found myself wanting to cover up," Catania, 49, told People.

The "RHONJ" star continued to the magazine: "Once I reached my ideal weight and knew that my stomach would not be what I wanted, even if I exercised, I knew it was time."

TEDDI MELLENCAMP SAYS HE HAS A "HEAVY HEART" AND PREPARES HIS 4-MONTH DAUGHTER FOR NEUROSURGERY

Catania later revealed that having a tummy tuck has been something she has wanted to do for a long time.

"I'm turning 50 this year. And I said, 'This is the year I'm going to do whatever I've thought or put off. I'm ready to do it.'" And I've thought about a tummy tuck for a while, "admitted the reality star.

Catania decided to do the procedure now because quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic gives her the necessary recovery time. "You are immobile for a good three weeks," said the Bravo star.

LISA RINNA CELEBRATES THE 57th BIRTHDAY WITH THROWBACK'S PLAYBOY NUDE PHOTO

The mother of two added, "You can't wake up every day feeling unhappy with yourself. I'm a great advocate of doing what you need to do to love yourself."

Catania also received liposuction and a fat transfer to her butt during surgery.

"People are already noticing a difference," he said. "I'm still bloated. But the results are already amazing. I'm glad I did. I don't regret it."

CAROLINE MANZO BREAKS THE SILENCE AFTER THE DETENTION OF THE EX-HUSBAND OF SISTER DINA: "WE ARE CORROCIDED"

Although many of her friends and family supported her, Catania said that her boyfriend, David Principe, was not very satisfied with her procedure.

"I didn't tell him until last night, because I didn't want him to convince me," revealed the "RHONJ" star.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Catania added: “He is angry but he will get over it. I know at the end of the day he wants me to be happy and that is what made me happy. "