Dolphins are learning fishing tricks from their mates, not their mothers.





Now, scientists have discovered how these dolphins learn to catch their prey in this extraordinary way, using their beaks to bring the shells to the surface and then shake the fish in their mouths, similar to how humans reach those latter. chips in the bottom of a package

"Our study shows that feeding behavior & # 39; bombardment & # 39; – where dolphins catch fish inside empty seashells – it extends through social learning among close associates, "said Sonja Wild, who conducted this research for her PhD at the University of Leeds.

"This is surprising, as dolphins and other toothed whales tend to follow a" do what the mother does "strategy to learn feeding behavior," he said in a press release. Mothers and young of dolphins often form very close bonds, staying close to each other for at least two years learning social behaviors and feeding techniques.

The findings provided further evidence of similarities between dolphins and great apes (chimpanzees, gorillas and humans) that have also shown a variety of socially learned foraging behaviors, said the study, published Thursday in Current Biology.