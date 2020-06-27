Dolphins owner pledges $ 13 million for anti-racism initiative

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross promised an additional $ 13 million over four years to his RISE anti-racism initiative, the organization said Friday.

The Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality was established five years ago to promote unity and combat systemic racism. RISE says it has helped 12,000 students, athletes, coaches, and staff at all levels to help defend social justice and improve race relations.

Ross has now committed $ 30 million to RISE.

"Growing up in Detroit, I saw first-hand what racism did to destroy our community, destroy lives and increase inequality," Ross said in a statement. “I started RISE with the belief that our nation must tackle the scourge of racism directly to achieve true unity. Now more than ever, our mission and the need for this work is clear. "

RISE says that over the next four years it will continue to work with organizations like NASCAR, PGA of America, the United States Tennis Association, USA Track and Field. the National Lacrosse League and the Association of Professional Hockey Players.