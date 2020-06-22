Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa shoots her shot with celebrity in love, gets response

Miami Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa released the Hail Mary pass to his celebrity crush on Thursday.

Tagovailoa, in a question-and-answer video posted to the Dolphins' Twitter account, revealed that Shania Twain is still the one for him. The quarterback said he was not only a great admirer of her and her music.

"Shania, if you see this, from this moment on, please send me a message," he said.

It took a few days, but the Canadian superstar responded to Tagovailoa on Twitter.

"Guilty pleasure ?! You should be proud of your good taste @Tua," she tweeted on Sunday.

Twain are not the only eyes Tagovailoa hopes to catch before the start of the 2020 season. He is entering the Dolphins' camp as a contender for the starting quarterback job, not as the clear starter.

Miami selected Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick for the NFL Draft 2020 in April. He comes from a hip injury that cost him the end of his 2019 season with Alabama. It could have been the consensus's number one general choice if it wasn't injured.

Instead, the Dolphins were lucky to catch him at number 5. He only has Ryan Fitzpatrick standing in his way as the starting quarterback.