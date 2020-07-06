Dominion Energy and Duke Energy cancel construction of the Atlantic Coast pipeline

Despite a recent victory for the project in the United States Supreme Court, ongoing delays, litigation and expected cost increases threatened the project's economic viability, the companies said Sunday.

The pipeline, initially announced in 2014, had faced intense criticism and legal challenges from environmental and other groups.

"This announcement reflects the growing legal uncertainty that outweighs the development of large-scale industrial and energy infrastructure in the United States," Thomas Farrell, president of Dominion Energy, said in a statement. "Until these problems are resolved, the ability to meet the country's energy needs will be significantly challenged."

The companies had "worked diligently and invested billions of dollars to complete the project and deliver much-needed infrastructure to our customers and communities" in the years since it was announced, Farrell said.