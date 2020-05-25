DOMINION will not be the last film in the franchise – Newsdio

When director Colin Trevorrow and writer Derek Connolly undertook his journey to continue the story of the Jurassic Park franchise with Jurassic world, was planned as a trilogy. Well, that trilogy is coming to an end with Jurassic World: DominionBut that doesn't mean the franchise is coming to an end. In fact producer Frank Marshall He says that this next film will be "the beginning of a new era."

When Marshall was asked if this next movie would be the end of the franchise, he said, "No. The dinosaurs are now on the mainland with us, and will be for quite some time, I hope. He went on to say that the future of these stories is will establish in this "new normal".

So I guess that means we can expect to see Jurassic World 4 happen sometime. With dinosaurs now roaming the earth as the new normal, it will be fun and interesting to see that world explored. So while some people might roll their eyes as this franchise continues, I'm curious and excited to see what future films will bring.

However, as the franchise progresses, I imagine this next movie will be the last one we see. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in. It would make sense to walk away from the familiar characters these actors portray and focus on some of the other people who are now surviving in this new world full of dinosaurs.

But who knows? It will be interesting to see which producer Steven spielbergMarshall and his creative team have planned the franchise after this next movie.

What would you like to see about the franchise as it continues?

